Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Trump Says ‘Very Good Talks’ Held With Iran As Israel Strikes Beirut, IRGC Issues Fresh Threats

Trump says US-Iran talks are progressing as Tehran reviews proposal amid Beirut strikes and Hormuz tensions. Photo: AI.

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington held “very good talks” with Iran, expressing optimism that the two sides could soon reach an agreement despite continuing instability across the Middle East. Speaking about the ongoing diplomatic efforts, Trump said, “It’s very possible we’ll make a deal,” signalling renewed momentum in negotiations after weeks of rising tensions and stalled discussions.

Iran Reviewing Trump’s Proposal

Iran confirmed that a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the conflict remains under consideration. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran is still reviewing the proposal and will communicate its response through mediator Pakistan once its assessment is complete. According to Iran’s ISNA news agency, Baghaei stated that the proposal is “under review” and that Iran would respond after “finalising its views”.

Iran earlier acknowledged that the US proposal was “still being considered”, while reports suggested that the White House believes progress is being made towards a possible framework agreement.

According to Axios, the proposed framework could include restrictions on Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme, sanctions relief measures, and the restoration of free transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan, which has been involved in mediation efforts, said it is working to help transform the current ceasefire arrangement into a “permanent end to this war”.

Israel Attacks Beirut

Israel carried out strikes on Beirut, marking the first attack on the Lebanese capital since a ceasefire came into effect on April 17. Israeli forces have repeatedly violated the ceasefire with Lebanon, according to reports. On Wednesday alone, at least 13 people were killed in attacks across Lebanon.

IRGC Warns Adversaries Against Military Action

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy warned that any attack by its adversaries would trigger retaliation “beyond their calculations”.

The remarks were made by the force’s political deputy and reported by Iran’s Fars News Agency.

The official claimed that Trump had failed in all objectives against Iran, including attempts at regime change, gaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, and seizing Iran’s uranium resources.

He further argued that efforts to install leadership aligned with the United States had backfired and instead strengthened the Islamic Republic’s leadership.

The IRGC Navy also asserted that Iran’s recent military planning reflects its dominance over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.