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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Maharashtra is experiencing severe heatwave-like conditions with temperatures crossing 40°C in several cities, while Mumbai and coastal regions remain hot and humid.

Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 14:33 IST

Maharashtra is getting extremely hot as temperatures keep rising fast in districts. Places like Jalgaon, Akola and Chandrapur are having temperatures above 40°C making it feel like a heatwave in areas. Even coastal cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai are feeling really humid because of the moisture coming from the Arabian Sea. Weather experts say that strong winds from the northwest, skies and delayed pre-monsoon rains are making the heat worse in Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department has also warned about heatwaves in some parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada because temperatures are expected to stay higher, than usual in the coming days .

Mumbai Weather Today.

  • Mumbai is expected to remain hot and humid remain all the day .
  • Minimum Temperature: 30°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 35°C.
  • Sunrise: 06:05 AM.
  • Sunset: 07:04 PM.
  • Weather: Humid and warm conditions all over the day.

Navi Mumbai Weather Today.

  • Navi Mumbai may continue to experience  hot and humid weather due to coastal moisture.
  • Minimum Temperature: 25°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 34°C.
  • Weather: Hot and humid.

Pune Weather Today.

  • Pune is likely to remain sunny during the day but cloudy at the night .
  • Minimum Temperature: 24°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 38°C.
  • Weather: Sunny with partly cloudy evening.

Nashik Weather Today.

  • Nashik continues  dry and warm weather as temperatures will be  high.
  • Minimum Temperature: 23°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 37°C.
  • Weather: Dry and warm.

Chhatrapati Sam bhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Weather Today.

  • Chhatrapati Sam bhaji Nagar is expected to have  heatwave-like conditions.
  • Minimum Temperature: 26°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 40°C.
  • Weather: Very hot and dry.

Nagpur Weather Today.

  • Nagpur is likely to extremely hot with slight chances of rain  in the day.
  • Minimum Temperature: 21°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 39°C.
  • Weather: Very hot with slight rain possibility.

Akola Weather Today.

  • Akola  will be  the hottest places in Maharashtra.
  • Minimum Temperature: 27°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 41°C.
  • Weather: Extremely hot and dry conditions. 

Wardha Weather Today.

  • Wardha is expected to witness dry heat .
  • Minimum Temperature: 24°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 40°C.
  • Weather: Dry and very hot.

Amravati Weather Today.

  • Amravati may experience clouds along with  heat.
  • Minimum Temperature: 25°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 40°C.
  • Weather: Hot with scattered clouds.

Chandrapur Weather Today.

  • Minimum Temperature: 26°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 41°C.
  • Weather: Hot with scattered clouds.

Kolhapur Weather Today.

  • Kolhapur expect  receive light thunderstorms during the evening or night 
  • Minimum Temperature: 24°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 34°C.
  • Weather: Chance of evening thunderstorm.

Solapur Weather Today.

  • Solapur is expected to remain sunny and dry.
  • Minimum Temperature: 24°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 39°C.
  • Weather: Hot and dry conditions.

Jalgaon Weather Today.

  • Jalgaon is witnessing some of the highest temperatures in the state.
  • Minimum Temperature: 28°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 42°C.
  • Weather: Severe heat conditions likely.

Satara Weather Today.

  • Satara may experience cloudy during the evening.
  • Minimum Temperature: 23°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 35°C.
  • Weather: Warm with cloudy evening.

Sangli Weather Today.

  • Sangli is likely to have  hot with gusty winds.
  • Minimum Temperature: 23°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 37°C.
  • Weather: Hot and windy.

Latur Weather Today.

  • Latur is expected to dry and hot conditions.
  • Minimum Temperature: 25°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 39°C.
  • Weather: Dry and sunny weather. 

Dhule Weather Today.

  • Dhule continues to face extremely hot daytime temperatures.
  • Minimum Temperature: 24°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 41°C.
  • Weather: Extremely hot daytime weather.

Nanded Weather Today.

  • Nanded may continue to experience heatwave conditions.
  • Minimum Temperature: 26°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 40°C.
  • Weather: Heatwave conditions likely. 

Ahmednagar Weather Today.

  • Ahmednagar is expected  dry and sunny.
  • Minimum Temperature: 28°C.
  • Maximum Temperature: 39°C.
  • Weather: Dry and hot weather. 

Why Maharashtra Is Experiencing Extreme Heat.

Meteorologists say several weather factors are causing temperatures to rise rapidly across Maharashtra:

  • Strong north westerly winds carrying dry heat.
  • Clear skies increasing direct sunlight exposure.
  • Delayed pre-monsoon rainfall activity.
  • Urban heat island effect in metro cities.
  • Rising seasonal temperatures linked to climate change.

Heatwave Safety Tips For Residents.

Experts are advising people across Maharashtra to:

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  • Avoid direct sunlight during afternoon hours.
  • Drink plenty of water regularly.
  • Wear light cotton clothes.
  • Avoid outdoor activities between 12 PM and 4 PM.
  • Keep ORS and cooling drinks available.
  • Stay alert for signs of dehydration and heatstroke. 
  • The heatwave conditions are expected to continue in many districts over the next few days as temperatures remain significantly above seasonal averages across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Weather Today: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha Reel Under Heatwave Conditions

City Min Temp Max Temp Weather
Mumbai 30°C 35°C Hot & humid
Navi Mumbai 25°C 34°C Humid coastal weather
Pune 24°C 38°C Sunny, cloudy evening
Nashik 23°C 37°C Dry & warm
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 26°C 40°C Heatwave-like conditions
Nagpur 21°C 39°C Very hot, slight rain chance
Akola 27°C 41°C Extremely hot & dry
Wardha 24°C 40°C Dry heat
Amravati 25°C 40°C Hot with clouds
Chandrapur 26°C 41°C Hot & humid
Kolhapur 24°C 34°C Evening thunderstorm chance
Solapur 24°C 39°C Hot & dry
Jalgaon 28°C 42°C Severe heat conditions
Satara 23°C 35°C Warm, cloudy evening
Sangli 23°C 37°C Hot & windy
Latur 25°C 39°C Dry & sunny
Dhule 24°C 41°C Extremely hot
Nanded 26°C 40°C Heatwave likely
Ahmednagar 28°C 39°C Dry & hot

Next 5 Days Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Date Mumbai Pune Nagpur Jalgaon Akola Nashik Kolhapur Chandrapur
14 May 34°C Humid 39°C Sunny 40°C Hot 42°C Severe Heat 41°C Very Hot 37°C Warm 34°C Thunder Chance 41°C Hot
15 May 34°C Cloudy 39°C Dry Heat 39°C Thunder Chance 42°C Heatwave 42°C Heatwave 38°C Sunny 33°C Cloudy 40°C Dry
16 May 34°C Partly Sunny 38°C Hot 39°C Humid 41°C Dry Heat 41°C Dry 37°C Dry 34°C Warm 40°C Sunny
17 May 34°C Humid 37°C Warm 40°C Sunny 41°C Sunny 41°C Sunny 36°C Pleasant Evening 34°C Humid 41°C Humid
18 May 35°C Hot 37°C Sunny 41°C Very Hot 42°C Extreme Heat 42°C Hot 37°C Sunny 35°C Sunny 42°C Very Hot

Maharashtra Sunrise and Sunset Timings Today for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Akola and Other Major Cities

City Sunrise Sunset
Mumbai 06:05 AM 07:04 PM
Navi Mumbai 06:04 AM 07:04 PM
Pune 05:59 AM 06:58 PM
Nagpur 05:37 AM 06:37 PM
Nashik 06:01 AM 07:00 PM
Jalgaon 05:46 AM 06:47 PM
Akola 05:42 AM 06:42 PM
Chandrapur 05:29 AM 06:29 PM
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Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur
Tags: Heatwave Alert Maharashtraimd weather forecastJalgaon TemperatureMaharashtra Heatwave 2026Maharashtra summer heatMaharashtra Weather Updatemumbai weather today

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Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur

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Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur
Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur
Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur
Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur

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