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Home > Sports News > FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star’s Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH

FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star’s Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH

Did Georgina Rodriguez snub Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, at the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match? Get the facts behind the viral videos of their separate seating arrangements and the real reason Georgina was seen pitchside during the Saudi Pro League clash.

FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star's Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH. Photo X Screengrab
FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star's Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 14:11 IST

Rumours of a so-called “cold war” inside football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s family are buzzing on social media again. It follows the high-profile Al-Nassr v Al-Hilal game where eagle-eyed fans spotted a stark physical distance between Ronaldo’s long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez and his mother Dolores Aveiro.

As Nassr fought for the Saudi Pro League crown, the rumours grew louder: Did Georgina intentionally diss her future mother-in-law? Here’s the truth behind the viral seating arrangement.

The Viral “Rift”: Separate Boxes and Pitchside Seats

The speculation began when footage emerged of Georgina Rodríguez sitting pitchside for the first time in a major Al-Nassr fixture. Dolores Aveiro and Ronaldo’s sister were spotted in an upper VIP box, cheering animatedly.

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The visual of the two women in different sections of the stadium immediately fuelled “rift” narratives on X. Critics said Georgina didn’t want to sit in the same box as Dolores, despite supposedly inviting his entire family to cheer him on in this crucial title-deciding game.

What Really Happened?

The internet may love a family feud, but reality seems a lot more practical. Insiders and fans who know the couple’s match-day habits have debunked the “fight” rumours.

Reports say Georgina’s presence on the pitch-side was a calculated ploy. With Al-Nassr on the brink of winning a major trophy, Georgina was reportedly planning to join the celebrations on the pitch immediately after the final whistle – a move that is logistically difficult from the high-security VIP boxes.

Plus, an additional 17-second clip from that same match showed Dolores Aveiro smiling and happily interacting with others around her (including coach Portugal coach Roberto Martínez). 

When Dolores Aveiro Slammed ‘Lies’

This is not the first time the family has had to flee such rumours. Dolores Aveiro dismissed claims of a split or rift years ago, branding the media reports as “all lies” in 2023.

“All couples argue but what has been written is a lie,” she told reporters in Madeira, emphasising that the family is united in support of Cristiano’s career in Saudi Arabia.

So What’s The Truth?

The viral videos of Georgina and Dolores in different seats are not the evidence of a feud. Instead they are the two different roles the two women have in Ronaldo’s life – one is the supportive mother in the stands, the other is the partner ready to celebrate his achievements on the grass. The only “tension” in the Ronaldo household, for now, is the fierce battle for the Saudi Pro League cutlery.

Read More: How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained

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FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star’s Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH
Tags: al nassrcristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo family controversy Al NassrGeorgina Rodriguez Dolores Aveiro riftGeorgina Rodriguez pitchside Al Nassr vs Al HilalRonaldo

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FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star’s Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH
FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star’s Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH
FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star’s Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH
FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star’s Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH

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