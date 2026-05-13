FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star’s Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH

Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.