Gujarat’s Duttashrey Aashram Gains National Recognition for Grand Vedic Ritual and Hanuman Yagna

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], May 12: Duttashrey Aashram, a centre dedicated to spiritual practice and the preservation of Vedic traditions, has set a record through a grand religious gathering featuring a 24-hour uninterrupted recitation of Datta Bavani, along with a 51-kund Hanuman Yagna, and 1,25,000 Nagarvel (betel leaf) and clove offerings.

The large-scale event has been officially recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. An application has also been submitted to the Limca Book of Records.

Speaking about the achievement, Duttashrey Aashram founders Acharya Bhavin Pandya and Acharya Manan Pandya said that an eternal sacred fire (Akhanda Dhuni) has been continuously burning at the ashram in Kosamba village for the past ten years. They said that the ashram undertakes various religious and social activities through its gaushala, temple, community kitchen, and yagna shala

They further stated that the ashram’s primary objective is to promote awareness about Hindu traditions, preserve Vedic culture, and spread positive spiritual energy within society.

The recently organised event commenced at 4:00 pm on May 6 and continued uninterrupted for 24 hours with a continuous recitation of the Datta Bavani. A grand 51-kund Hanuman Yagna was also performed, during which 1,25,000 paan and clove offerings were made as part of the rituals completed at 10:30 pm on May 7. More than 5,000 devotees participated in the event, while between 500 and 1,000 spiritual practitioners took part in the yagna rituals.

Notably, Duttashrey Aashram had previously gained international recognition for conducting 1,008 Hanuman Yagnas simultaneously. The latest achievement stands as another tribute to the ashram’s spiritual dedication and large-scale public participation.

While the ashram and its founders primarily work at the local level, their spiritual activities and guidance have also delivered positive results for devotees from countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, Austria, South Africa and New Zealand. Followers connect with the ashram seeking spiritual guidance and support related to personal well-being, health, career, family life, and other life challenges.

The ashram also organises the ‘Arji’ programme every Sunday, during which devotees offer coconuts, ghee and sesame seeds while praying to Lord Dattatreya for the resolution of personal and spiritual difficulties.

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