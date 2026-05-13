Gold Rates Today Jump Rs 9,000 After Import Duty Hike — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Gold rates today: India’s bullion market is witnessing a massive price shock after the Centre’s import duty hike pushed gold prices sharply higher overnight, leaving investors, jewellers and households wondering what to do next. If you were planning to buy gold for a wedding, festival, investment, or even your child’s future, the market probably feels much more expensive today.

Gold prices are back at the centre of attention after the government’s surprise import duty hike triggered a sharp rally across bullion markets. Domestic 24-carat gold prices surged over ₹9,110 to ₹1,63,120 per 10 grams on Wednesday, at the time of writing, witnessing one of the biggest single-day jumps seen in recent months. MCX Gold June futures also climbed nearly 5.9% to trade around ₹1,62,504.

And for Indian families, this surge is more than just another market headline.

In India, gold is not viewed only as an investment. Gold has never been just an asset in India. It is part of our wedding ceremonies, festivals, and family customs – and our emotional security too. It can be ancestral jewellery passed down through the ages or gold coins bought on the Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya festivals. But it holds importance in almost every Indian household. That is exactly why every sharp move in gold prices immediately affects consumers, jewellers, investors and even middle-class savings behaviour.

Now the big question echoing across the bullion market is simple: should investors buy more gold, hold existing investments or start booking profits after this sharp rally?

Gold Rates Today In India

Gold Type 10 Gram Price Change 24 Karat Gold ₹1,63,120 +5.92% 22 Karat Gold ₹1,49,527 Sharp gains 20 Karat Gold ₹1,35,933 Strong gains 18 Karat Gold ₹1,22,340 Strong gains

(As of 13 May 2026, 1:10 PM)

MCX Gold Futures Rally Sharply

Contract Price Change MCX Gold June 2026 Futures ₹1,62,504 +₹9,062 (+5.91%)

Why Are Gold Prices Rising So Fast?

The main trigger for today’s rally is the government’s decision to increase import duty on gold and silver to 15% from 6%.

The new structure is:

Basic Customs Duty 10%

5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC)

The move has immediately pushed up prices locally since most of India’s gold needs are imported. Jewellers and traders quickly raised prices to cover the increased landed cost of imports.

But that increase in import duty is only part of the story.

Gold is also being supported by:

Tensions rise in West Asia

The rupee is weakening against the US dollar

High crude prices

Safe-haven buying amid global uncertainty

Fears of inflation in major economies

Why Does This Matter Emotionally To Indian Families

In India, gold is seldom just a ‘metal.’ For many families gold is:

Security at a daughter’s wedding

Emergency Savings When Times Get Tough

A sign of wealth and social status

A time-honoured investment passed down through generations

That’s why rising prices can be a mixed blessing. Existing investors gain new confidence as their holdings rise in value, while new buyers worry about being priced out.

Especially for middle-class households, buying gold has gradually shifted from heavy jewellery buying to lighter designs, coins, SIP-style gold investments and digital gold accumulation.

How will the duty hike impact the common Indians?

Jewellery May Become More Expensive

If prices stay high, wedding jewellery, festive buying and gold ornaments may cost a lot more now.

Buyers May Back Off on Smaller Purchases

With affordability under pressure, families may delay purchases or buy less while waiting for better prices.

Gold ETFs and coins may stall…

Higher prices may curb fresh demand for gold coins, bars and ETFs in the near term.

Further Possible Increase in Domestic Premiums

India’s gold could trade at a premium to global markets if import costs remain high.

Smuggling worries could return

Sharp import duty hikes on gold have historically caused concerns about unofficial trade and smuggling routes.

Jewellery Shares Under Fire Again

Jewellery stocks were under pressure for the third straight session on worries that higher prices could hurt consumer demand even as bullion prices shot up.

Stocks such as Sky Gold & Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, and Senco Gold have shown weakness due to concerns about slowing jewellery sales and rising input costs.

Gold Has Already Delivered Massive Returns

Period Gold 24K Price (Per 10 gm) Gain 1 Day Ago ₹1,54,010 → ₹1,63,120 +5.92% 1 Week Ago ₹1,52,730 → ₹1,63,120 +6.80% 1 Month Ago ₹1,52,210 → ₹1,63,120 +7.17% 1 Year Ago ₹94,070 → ₹1,63,120 +73.40%

So, Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold Gold Now?

If You Already Own Gold…

Many experts believe existing investors may simply continue holding because gold remains a preferred hedge during uncertain times.

If You Want To Buy Fresh…

Instead of rushing after a sharp rally, staggered buying or SIP-style accumulation may reduce risk.

If You Are Overexposed To Gold…

Some investors may consider partial profit booking or portfolio rebalancing after the sharp spike.

If You Need Jewellery Soon…

Waiting for a major correction may not always work if global tensions and rupee weakness continue supporting prices.

Bottom Line: Gold Rally Sparks Excitement, Fear And Tough Choices

Gold prices have entered a highly volatile phase after the Centre’s import duty hike dramatically changed the domestic bullion landscape overnight.

For investors, the rally looks exciting. For households planning weddings or purchases, it may feel stressful. And for jewellers, traders and policymakers, the coming weeks could decide if demand holds or starts slowing sharply.

But one thing is clear – gold is ruling conversations in Indian homes, markets and investment circles again.

Also Read: Silver Rate Today Surges ₹17,000/kg After Import Duty Hike — Should You Buy, Hold Or Sell?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)