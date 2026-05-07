Will Suvendu Adhikari Be The Next West Bengal Chief Minister? Check Top Contenders For Deputy CM Posts

West Bengal is preparing for a new government as the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 9 at 10 am. According to reports, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is almost certain to be selected as the next Chief Minister of the state. The final decision is expected to be formally announced after the party’s internal meetings and discussions in Kolkata. The new government is also likely to have two Deputy Chief Ministers. Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and party spokesperson Agnimitra Paul are among the leading names being considered for the posts.

BJP Legislature Party Meeting Tomorrow

The BJP legislature party meeting will be held in Kolkata tomorrow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the meeting as the central observer. He will announce the name of the legislature party leader after taking the opinion of all MLAs.

Governor Meeting After Selection

After the selection of the legislature party leader, BJP leaders will meet Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to stake a claim to form the government.

Ministers Likely to Be Inducted

Several names have also emerged for ministerial positions in the new cabinet. These include Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Nishith Pramanik, Rudranil Ghosh, and Roopa Ganguly among others.

Who Is Suvendu Adhikari?

Suvendu Adhikari is a prominent Indian politician from West Bengal, currently serving as a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He gained national attention for defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Nandigram constituency during the 2021 assembly elections.

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