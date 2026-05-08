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Home > India News > Vijay To Meet Governor Today To Form Tamil Nadu Govt. Does He have Numbers This Time?

Vijay To Meet Governor Today To Form Tamil Nadu Govt. Does He have Numbers This Time?

Vijay is set to meet the Tamil Nadu Governor after securing support from Congress, VCK and Left parties to form govt.

Vijay is set to meet the Tamil Nadu Governor. (Photo: ANI)
Vijay is set to meet the Tamil Nadu Governor. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 16:36 IST

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Vijay To Meet Governor Today To Form Tamil Nadu Govt. Does He have Numbers This Time?

After the unexpected political twists and chaos in Tamil Nadu following the 2026 Assembly Elections, star-politician Vijay will now take up a meeting with TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday evening to stake claim to form the government. A possible new meeting comes at a critical time in the political negotiations in Chennai as support from a number of Opposition parties seems to have tipped the numbers in favour of Vijay-led TVK. The Assembly has been in a political stalemate since the election results delivered a fractured mandate triggering a flurry of political manoeuvres in Chennai. Earlier, the Governor had refused to invite TVK to form the government as it did not have the required number of majority votes. The latest developments indicate that Vijay may now have the numbers to cross the majority mark in the 234 member Assembly.

Does Vijay Have the Numbers to Form the Government?

The numbers appear to be working in favour of Vijay. TVK currently has 107 MLA’s in the Assembly. The Congress has pledged support with five MLAs while the CPI and CPI(M) have supported TVK with two MLA’s each. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has also pledged to support TVK with its two MLA’s.

Numbers finally looks like this:

TVK: 107, Congress: 5, VCK: 2, CPI: 2, CPI(M): 2 = 118

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The combined tally of the groups turned 118 seats, exactly the majority mark in the 234 member Tamil Nadu Assembly. This sudden shift of support has boosted Vijay’s case drastically after earlier setbacks.

Political pundits believe that the support from Left parties and VCK could help to hold the numbers together at least in the early days of government formation.

Why Did  Governor Earlier Reject Vijay’s Claim?

Vijay’s failure to invite VCK to form government left opposition parties furious. As reported, Arlekar had declined to invite Vijay to form the government a day ago, saying that TVK had not shown majority support. Oppositions rushed to criticize BJP-led Centre for “influencing” Governor’s office.

The refusal also sparked intense political negotiations behind closed doors. Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader met VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan to pass on instructions to support Vijay’s bid to form government.

Shortly after the meeting CPI and CPI(M) made a joint announcement that they both had pledged support for TVK. That altered the political equations significantly in just a few hours.

Why VCK was unhappy with TVK’s approach?

Even as VCK leaders pledged support to Vijay, they criticized TVK’s manner in handling the post-poll situation. Sinthanai Selvan, VCK leader asked why Vijay had not reached out to alliance leaders in person after polls.

He also criticized the alleged use of WhatsApp to get support, saying negotiations on the political front need direct communication and respect among parties. Selvan added that some second-rung leaders around Vijay had politically isolated him and made the crisis more intense.

Their response reveals that the alliance has agreed to support Vijay till now, but it may fizzle away if the communication problem persists.

What’s next in Tamil Nadu politics?

Vijay meeting the Governor at 4.30 pm could be the turning point. If the Governor takes up the offer and invites TVK to form the government, Vijay could become the next Tamil Nadu CM very soon.

There’s also a joint press conference across the front of Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI(M) that will confirm support later today. Television reports of TVK MLAs being transferred to a safehouse due to poaching fears have added an extra layer of drama to the rapidly unfolding political drama. As Tamil Nadu is currently at a post poll standoff, one of the most virulent in recent years, all eyes are now on Vijay to see if he can finally demonstrate a majority and end this political confusion.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Governor Sends Back Vijay, Asks TVK Chief To Prove Majority With 118 Signatures

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Tags: home-hero-pos-1Tamil nadu CongressTamil nadu CPMTamil Nadu ElectionsTamil Nadu governorTamil Nadu VCKTVKVCKVijayVijay Tamil Nadu governmentVijay TVK

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Vijay To Meet Governor Today To Form Tamil Nadu Govt. Does He have Numbers This Time?

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Vijay To Meet Governor Today To Form Tamil Nadu Govt. Does He have Numbers This Time?
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