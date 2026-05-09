TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu: A 40-year-old worker of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s party allegedly attempted self-immolation in Tirunelveli, reportedly distressed over the obstacles facing Vijay’s path to becoming the state’s next Chief Minister. The man, identified as Isakkiyappan, suffered severe burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. According to reports, Isakkiyappan took the extreme step as he was upset over the difficulties confronting Vijay and his party in efforts to form the next government in Tamil Nadu.
Vijay Meets Governor for Third Time in Three Days
Meanwhile, the suspense surrounding government formation intensified further on Saturday as Vijay continued efforts to gather the support required to stake claim to power.
The actor-turned-politician made his third visit in three days to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, amid ongoing discussions aimed at securing enough backing to form the next government in the state.
Also Read: Vijay’s TVK Short By 1 Seat, VCK Turns Kingmaker – Can Thol Thirumavalavan Become Tamil Nadu CM?
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin