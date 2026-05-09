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Home > Regionals News > TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

A 40-year-old worker of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s party, TVK, allegedly attempted self-immolation in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli amid political uncertainty over government formation. The man was identified as Isakkiyappan.

TVK worker attempts self-immolation in Tirunelveli as Vijay intensifies efforts to form Tamil Nadu government.
TVK worker attempts self-immolation in Tirunelveli as Vijay intensifies efforts to form Tamil Nadu government.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 14:30 IST

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TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu: A 40-year-old worker of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s party allegedly attempted self-immolation in Tirunelveli, reportedly distressed over the obstacles facing Vijay’s path to becoming the state’s next Chief Minister. The man, identified as Isakkiyappan, suffered severe burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. According to reports, Isakkiyappan took the extreme step as he was upset over the difficulties confronting Vijay and his party in efforts to form the next government in Tamil Nadu. 

Vijay Meets Governor for Third Time in Three Days

Meanwhile, the suspense surrounding government formation intensified further on Saturday as Vijay continued efforts to gather the support required to stake claim to power.

The actor-turned-politician made his third visit in three days to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, amid ongoing discussions aimed at securing enough backing to form the next government in the state.

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Also Read: Vijay’s TVK Short By 1 Seat, VCK Turns Kingmaker – Can Thol Thirumavalavan Become Tamil Nadu CM?

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Tags: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Tamil Nadu NewsTVKVijayVijay news

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TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

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TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

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TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM
TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM
TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM
TVK Worker Sets Himself Ablaze Over Delay in Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

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