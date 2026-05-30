Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Federation Makes U-Turn, Clears Asian Games 2026 Trials Entry in 53kg Category After Viral Circular — WATCH VIDEO

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Vinesh Phogat’s participation in the 53kg division of the Asian Games 2026 selection trials, which are taking place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday, has been confirmed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). On Saturday, WFI released a formal statement outlining Phogat’s participation category. The federation also affirmed that the Indira Gandhi Stadium hosted the weigh-in for every category. However, after a circular announcing that Phogat will be competing in the 50 kg division went viral, the decision to give him the opportunity to compete is a U-turn.

“The weigh-in for all weight categories, including the Women’s 53kg category, was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, as per the approved schedule for the Asian Games selection trials. All eligible wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, reported for the weigh-in and completed the requisite formalities,” the WFI statement said. “Accordingly, all eligible wrestlers who fulfilled the prescribed requirements have been cleared to participate in the selection trials, which are scheduled to commence shortly,” the statement further added.

Did WFI make a U-Turn on Vinesh Phogat selection to Asian Games?









A circular from the WFI dated 28th May went viral on social media. The circular talked about how Vinesh Phogat had earlier competed in the 50 kg category including the Paris Olympics, and this meant that she would be denied entry to the 53 kg event. The circular read, “Since Ms. Vinesh Phogat represented India in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Kyrgyzstan, and the 4th Ranking Tournament in Hungary in the 50 kg. weight category as an iconic player, and as she has not participated in any UWW event after the 2024 Olympic Games, the WFI has accordingly permitted her to participate in the selection trial in the 50 kg weight category.”

Was Vinesh Phogat overweight again at Asian Games 2026 selection trials?

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विनेश फौगाट के एशियन गेम्स ट्रायल के लिए आदेश पारित किया । अब ज्यादती देखो सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश को भी मजाक बनाकर अपनी पॉवर एक्सरसाइज कर रहे है। ओर वो लोग जो 50 किलो में विनेश के लड़ने पर उसे दोष दे रहे थे।जवाब मांग रहे थे।अब जब वो मां भी बनी है और उसने 57 किलो… pic.twitter.com/IkcahyFSap — जाट समाज (@JAT_SAMAAJ) May 30, 2026







Vinesh Phogat weighed in at 53.9 kg and was slotted into the 53 kg draw. The Haryana wrestler and Julana MLA will face Meenakshi Goyat and Antim Panghal in the selection trials. The winner of the trials will represent India at the continental event later this year. As directed by the Delhi High Court, Aditi Chauhan from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and M.M. Somaiya from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are present as observers during the trials at the IG Stadium.

WFI President Sanjay Singh is also present. Earlier on Friday, while granting interim relief to Phogat, the Supreme Court also sought her response to the petition filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging her participation in the trials. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Monday, June 1.

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: What role did Delhi High Court play?

In its May 22 order, the Delhi High Court had directed that Phogat be allowed to participate in the selection trials scheduled for May 30 and 31. The High Court further ordered that the trials be video-recorded and conducted under the supervision of independent observers appointed by the SAI and the IOA to ensure transparency in the selection process. The directions were issued by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while hearing Phogat’s appeal against an interim order passed by a single-judge Bench. The single judge had declined to grant interim relief in her pending writ petition challenging the WFI’s selection policy as well as a show-cause notice issued against her.

Vinesh Phogat challenges WFI selection policy

Phogat had challenged the WFI’s Asian Games Selection Policy dated February 25, 2026, and a subsequent circular dated May 6, 2026, which restricted eligibility for the selection trials to medal winners from specified domestic tournaments held in 2025 and 2026. According to the order, Phogat informed the International Testing Agency (ITA) in December 2024 that she was taking a sabbatical due to pregnancy and intended to return to competition later. She gave birth to her first child in July 2025 and resumed training thereafter.

The ITA subsequently confirmed that she would be eligible to compete from January 1, 2026, onwards. The Court observed that due to her maternity-related absence, Phogat could not participate in the championships that formed the basis for eligibility under the WFI policy, resulting in her exclusion from the selection trials. The Bench prima facie found the policy and circular to be arbitrary and discriminatory, as they restricted participation only to medal winners from specific events, thereby excluding athletes like Phogat.

High court steps in with strong remarks

The Court also made strong remarks against observations made by the WFI in the show-cause notice issued to Phogat over the Paris Olympics 2024 weigh-in controversy. Referring to remarks describing the incident as a “national embarrassment,” the Bench termed the observations “deplorable” and said they appeared vindictive and premeditated, particularly when the Court of Arbitration for Sport had already observed that there was no wrongdoing on Phogat’s part. At the same time, the Division Bench clarified that it had not expressed any final opinion on the merits of the case and that the pending writ petition before the single judge would be decided independently on its own merits.

(With Agency Inputs)

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