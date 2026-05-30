Why Is Obsession Facing Censorship In India? CBFC Removes 38 Seconds In Michael Johnston Starrer A-Rated Movie

OBSESSION MOVIE RELEASE: After a surprising box-office success, the indie horror film Obsession is all the rage these days. The movie, which was shot on a budget of roughly Rs 7 crore (about 1 million dollars), is already proving to be one of the most successful films of 2026. It has already grossed almost 100 million dollars worldwide, reports state. But in India, the movie is in the news for another reason – censorship! The CBFC reportedly scrapped certain scenes in advance of its release. Supernatural horror film, Curry Barker, was released in India on May 29 with great buzz. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is said to have removed 38 seconds of footage for its Indian release despite giving it an A (Adults Only) classification.

The CBFC certificate suggests that the movie’s duration is around 1 hour and 50 minutes. Your common anti-smoking, anti-tobacco, and anti-liquor disclaimers were also added where necessary. The largest cuts, however, included 14 seconds of “graphic sexual activity” footage being removed and 24 seconds of scenes with “extreme violence.” Nude visuals were also allegedly cut from the movie.

Obsession Box-Office Collection

Sacnilk revealed that the Obsession movie saw a moderate performance at the box office on Day 1. At present, it has earned a total of Rs 0.68 crore in the first day itself with screenings across 654 show timings.

The Horror movie saw an occupancy rate of 29.56% in English-language theatres, where the evening slots saw the highest occupancy of 41.56%. This was followed by 33.22% occupancy in the afternoon show timings and 13.89% in the morning timings. It is noteworthy here that these figures are not the final ones, and the new box office statistics will come out on 30th May 2026.

When will Obsession release on OTT?

Many fans are excited to get this movie on OTT platforms. But so far, there has been no announcement from the makers regarding the same. There are rumours that this film will be released online on 2nd June 2026, but there is no official confirmation.

Obsession movie cast

In the movie Obsession, Michael Johnston plays the character of Bear, a young music shop worker whose wish to be loved ends up becoming his nightmare. On the other hand, Inde Navarrette stars in the movie as Nikki Freeman, the childhood friend of Bear, who is highly obsessed with her. In addition, there are other actors such as Cooper Tomlinson as Ian, Megan Lawless as Sarah, and Andy Richter as Carter. Other actors who star in the movie include Haley Fitzgerald, Darin Toonder, Chloe Breen, Anthony Pavone, and Justice. The horror movie directed by Curry Barker.

Obsession Movie Release Date

Obsession was theatrically released in the United States on May 15, 2026. The supernatural horror movie directed by Curry Barker was released in September 2025 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Thereafter, the film received a theatrical release in Focus Features and Universal Pictures. Obsession, featuring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, was released in India on May 29, 2026.

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