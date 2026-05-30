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Home > India News > North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained

North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained

An active Western Disturbance has triggered widespread morning thunderstorms across Punjab and Chandigarh, paving the way for severe weather in Haryana, Delhi NCR, and North Rajasthan later today. These dynamic storm formations will bring heavy precipitation, intense squalls, and a significant, much-needed drop in temperatures through the evening.

North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 12:26 IST

The weather in Northwest India is changing fast. A big storm system is moving in. It is going to bring a lot of rain and thunder to the area. This is news for people who are tired of the hot summer weather. The storms are going to hit Punjab and Chandigarh first. Then they are going to move south.

The weather forecasters are warning people in Haryana, Delhi NCR and North Rajasthan to be careful. They are saying that there is going to be a lot of wind, lightning and heavy rain. The storms are going to start in the afternoon and they are going to last until late at night. When the storms are finished the temperature is going to drop a lot.

Here is what is going to happen in each state:

Haryana: There is going to be a lot of activity and rain from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

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North Rajasthan: The storms are going to be really bad with a lot of rain and dust storms from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Delhi NCR: The worst of the storms are going to hit the city during rush hour from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The weather experts are saying that this storm system is really strong. It is being caused by a weather system over the Himalayan mountains. This system is bringing a lot of air from the Bay of Bengal into the area. When this air hits the ground it is creating big thunderstorms.

The good news is that the storms are going to bring the temperature down. It has been really hot for a time but now it is going to start cooling off.

People need to be careful when they are traveling. The storms are going to be moving fast and they are going to be popping up in different areas. The city is getting ready, for the storms by making sure that the drains are clear and the power systems are working. The airport might have some delays because of the storms. People should check the weather forecast before they go outside.

Also Read: Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment

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North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained
Tags: active western disturbance 2026delhi ncr weather todayharyana thunderstorm timingsimd weather forecast delhinorthwest india weather updatepre monsoon rain indiapunjab chandigarh rainrajasthan dust storm alertreal time weather nowcastsevere weather warningsquall and lightning alerttemperature drop north india

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North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained

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North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained
North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained
North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained
North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained

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