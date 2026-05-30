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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today Live Updates (30 May, 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely | Check Weekly Forecast & IMD Predictions

Delhi Weather Today Live Updates (30 May, 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely | Check Weekly Forecast & IMD Predictions

Delhi Weather Live Updates: Rain and thunderstorms likely in Delhi today as IMD issues alert for gusty winds. Know today's forecast and temperature details.

Delhi Weather Today 1
Delhi Weather Today 1

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 11:15 IST

Delhi Weather: Delhi-NCR is likely to have measures of sunshine, clouds and rain showers as weather system changes continue behind days of extremely hot weather. IMD said there could be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms, lightning, showers and high winds at some times on Thursday.

Delhi Weather Today, 30 May, 2026

Maximum temperatures hovered just below normal at about 36.8°C in Delhi on Friday due to recent weather conditions. Dawn temperatures of around 24-25°C should offer and easing off from previous days of heat wave-like warmth.

The weather department has warned of very light to light showers with thunderstorms and lightning during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds of 50-60 kmph may occur and could reach 70 kmph in some areas.

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Rain and Thunderstorm Alert

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to be accompanied by sudden dust storms and strong winds of high gusts. Residents are advised to be alert to sudden dust storms during these thunderstorms that may affect road traffic as well as visibility. Birds, loose outdoor items, trees and other structures may be vulnerable during high speed winds.

Scattered raindrops and recent cloud cover contributed to the drop in temperature across Delhi-NCR. The IMD predicts these cooler temperatures to continue for a couple of days before gradually improving next week.

Weather Forecast for Next Week (1-7 June, 2026)

While you are bound to experience relatively cooler temperatures over the weekend, it is predicted that Delhi may turn hot and hazy again from the middle of next week with temperatures potentially exceeding 40°C with worse air quality as temperatures go up.

Take these precautions-

  • It is a good idea to carry a raincoat or an umbrella when going outside.
  • Do not stay under tree during thunderstorms.
  • Keep yourself updated with local weather alerts.
  • Any temperature drop cannot stop you from staying hydrated.
  • Avoid travelling during strong winds.

Summary

Today, Delhi is can expect a reprieve from the recent scorching heat as clouds with at least some precipitation and thunderstorms are expected across parts of the city. Though it may bring relief to the people of Delhi from heat, it may bring strong winds and lightning activity, so you must stay alert through the day.

Also Read: UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts are based on information available from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other meteorological sources at the time of publication. Weather conditions may change rapidly. Readers are advised to follow official IMD updates and local authorities for the latest alerts and advisories.

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Delhi Weather Today Live Updates (30 May, 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely | Check Weekly Forecast & IMD Predictions
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Delhi Weather Today Live Updates (30 May, 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely | Check Weekly Forecast & IMD Predictions
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Delhi Weather Today Live Updates (30 May, 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely | Check Weekly Forecast & IMD Predictions
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