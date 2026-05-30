UP TGT Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today at upessc.up.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Shift Timings and Download Steps

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced that the UP TGT Admit Card 2026 will be released today, May 30, for candidates appearing in the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment examination. The hall ticket can be accessed through the official website, and registered candidates can download it before the written examination is conducted on June 3 and June 4. The recruitment scheme has been launched in advertisement No. 01/2022, with the objective to recruit trained graduate teachers from all over the state. As per the official data, more than 8.68 lakh candidates have registered for the examination, and this is going to be one of the biggest teacher recruitment examinations in Uttar Pradesh in the last years.

When will the UP TGT Admit Card 2026 be released

The commission has decided to enable the access link for the admit card from May 30, and candidates can download it from the official portal. Candidates need their login credentials to download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card as soon as it becomes available and carefully verify personal and examination details mentioned on it. Any errors or corrections should be reported to the concerned authorities before the examination date.

Which is the way to get UP TGT Admit Card 2026 download

Once the admit card is released, candidates have to visit the official UPESSC website with the registration details. They should log in to their account and look for the admit card download option and finally be able to download their hall ticket. This admit card is a compulsory document to enter the examination hall. If the candidates do not possess the hall ticket, they may not be allowed to take the exam.

What is the UP TGT Exam Schedule 2026

The examination will be held for 2 consecutive days in multiple shifts. June 3rd morning shift subjects will include Science, Physical Education, Social Science and Urdu, and afternoon shift will include Hindi, Mathematics, Agriculture and Music Vocal.

Candidates appearing with Biology, English, Home Science, and Music Instrumental on June 4th will appear with the first shift. Sanskrit, arts, and commerce subjects will appear on the second shift.

The morning shift examination will start from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

How many will be the candidates for UP TGT Exam 2026

It is likely that the exam will attract 8.68 lakh candidates competing for 3,539 teaching posts. As the candidates are numerous, the commission has made a number of arrangements to ensure that the examination takes place as scheduled.

Every year, the recruitment process has become a matter of keen interest for job seekers across the state as it promises an excellent opportunity for new teachers to secure government teaching posts in secondary schools.

What are the UP TGT Exam Centre details

The written examination will be conducted in 614 proposed exam centres in 36 districts of the state. Written examination city and centre details can be checked on the admit card.

Advice from the authorities is to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to keep third-to-last-minute problems in check. Candidates are also advised to carry a photo identification document on them along with the admit card.

With the release of the admit cards and the examination dates, the candidates are now gearing up for their final preparation. The upcoming UP TGT examination is a crucial part of the recruitment process, and the aspirants are advised to be cautious in following official instructions for a trouble-free examination.



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