Oura Ring 5 Debuts Globally: Slimmer And Lighter Design, Improved Health Tracking, And AI-Powered Wellness Features — Check All Features And Price

Oura has launched the fifth generation of Ring globally. The newly launched smart ring comes one and a half years after the launch of Ring 4 and seven months after the launch of Ring 4 Ceramic. The company claims it as the world’s smallest ring, which is 40 per cent smaller in size than its predecessor. The company has added upgraded sensing capabilities, enhanced battery life, and several new software-driven health features.

The company is also rolling out software updates such as blood pressure signals, live activity tracking, nighttime breathing analysis, and AI-powered on-demand care. However, these features are not meant to be confined to Ring 5 only, and the company will also introduce them to Oura Ring Gen3 and later models.

Oura Ring 5 Features and Specifications

The ring measures 6.09mm wide and 2.28mm thick and starts from just 2 grams in smaller sizes. It is made from lightweight, non-allergenic titanium. Oura says the size reduction was not an easy task. CEO Tom Hale described the redesign as one of the company’s most difficult technological projects to date.

The new model brings a feature called Health Radar, which keeps a constant eye on key body signals like temperature and breathing rate. It tracks blood pressure patterns during sleep, which can detect early warning signs of cardiovascular risk, along with nighttime breathing disturbances. These are real additions that go beyond simple step counting or sleep scores.

Price, Availability and Membership

Oura Ring 5 is priced at $499 for premium finishes including Gold, Stealth, Brushed Silver, and Deep Rose, and $399 for base finishes in Silver and Black. A portable charging case is also available separately for $99. Oura Membership, which covers multiple rings at no extra cost, is priced at $5.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

The Ring 5 is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping on June 4. It can be ordered through the official website and at major retailers. The blood pressure and nighttime monitoring features under Health Radar are available in the US, India, and the United Arab Emirates starting June 2026. So Indian users will get access to some of the more advanced health tools right from the start.

Why This Launch Matters

Oura is not the only name in smart rings anymore. Subscription-free rivals like RingConn and Ultrahuman have increased pressure on the company to keep innovating. Making the ring smaller and more comfortable is a direct answer to that pressure. A slimmer design means more people, especially those who found older rings too bulky, may now give it a try.

Oura has sold over 5.5 million rings since launch and is on track to cross five million paid members this quarter, a fourfold rise over two years. The numbers tell a clear story. People want health tracking that fits into their daily life without getting in the way. Ring 5, if it delivers on its promises, could do exactly that.