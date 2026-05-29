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Home > Tech and Auto News > TCS Suffers Major Blow In Canada: Loses RBC Tech Mandate To Accenture, 150 Employees Face Rebadging After 20-Year Partnership

TCS Suffers Major Blow In Canada: Loses RBC Tech Mandate To Accenture, 150 Employees Face Rebadging After 20-Year Partnership

TCS has lost part of its nearly 20-year technology contract with RBC to Accenture, with around 150 employees expected to transition, marking a setback for the Indian IT giant in North America.

TCS RBC Partnership
TCS RBC Partnership

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 13:46 IST

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, has suffered a significant setback in Canada. TCS has lost parts of its long-running technology contract with Royal Bank of Canada, one of the most prestigious banking relationships it held in North America. According to sources who spoke exclusively to Moneycontrol, the mandate has been moved to rival firm Accenture, and around 150 TCS employees associated with the deal are expected to be rebadged as part of the transition. Rebadging means these employees will move from TCS’s payroll to Accenture’s while continuing to work on the same project. TCS, RBC, and Accenture did not respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol before publication.

A Relationship That Lasted Nearly 20 Years

This is not a small or recent partnership that came apart quickly. The TCS and RBC story goes back almost two decades, and understanding that history makes this development feel even more significant.

According to Moneycontrol, the relationship between TCS and RBC dates back to 2007, when RBC Dexia Investor Services selected TCS as a primary technology partner for deploying the TCS BaNCS platform. The work involved consolidating multiple asset tracking systems onto a single operational platform. Over time, what started as core banking infrastructure work grew into a much broader managed services relationship covering infrastructure and technology operations.

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By the time TCS described itself in its FY20 annual report, it was calling itself RBC’s strategic digital partner. The work by then had expanded to helping RBC Capital Markets redesign its client-facing global research platform, transitioning it into a cloud-ready, microservices-based architecture powered by AI-driven recommendation and search capabilities. That is a long journey from the initial deployment work of 2007.

Around 2012 and 2013, the partnership even attracted public attention in Canada when RBC’s outsourcing expansion with TCS led to restructuring of parts of the bank’s technology operations and employee transitions at the time. The relationship survived that scrutiny and continued to grow. Which is what makes the current development stand out even more.

Why This Matters for TCS

RBC is not just any client. It is Canada’s largest bank by assets and consistently ranks among the top 10 banks globally by market capitalisation. Losing even a part of that mandate is a meaningful blow, particularly for a company that depends heavily on the North American market. According to Moneycontrol, TCS derives around 48 per cent of its revenue from North America. Canada sits within that geography, and large banking technology contracts in the Canadian market tend to be deeply entrenched and last for years. They do not move easily.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the current transition is linked to a broader reshaping of the engagement structure, though the exact scope of what has changed could not be fully confirmed at the time of publication.

The Bigger Picture Across Global Banking

This is not happening in isolation. The development comes at a point when global financial institutions are actively rethinking their long-standing technology outsourcing arrangements. Banks are under pressure to move faster on AI-led productivity and are increasingly wanting tighter control over their core technology operations rather than handing large, sprawling mandates to a single IT partner for years at a time.

For TCS, which is simultaneously navigating a plan to reduce its global workforce by around 12,000 employees this year, losing ground on a relationship it spent nearly two decades building sends a signal about how competitive and unsettled the IT outsourcing market has become.

Also Read: China Introduces National Digital ID For Robots: 29-Digit Code To Track Lifecycle And Ensure Accountability

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TCS Suffers Major Blow In Canada: Loses RBC Tech Mandate To Accenture, 150 Employees Face Rebadging After 20-Year Partnership
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TCS Suffers Major Blow In Canada: Loses RBC Tech Mandate To Accenture, 150 Employees Face Rebadging After 20-Year Partnership
TCS Suffers Major Blow In Canada: Loses RBC Tech Mandate To Accenture, 150 Employees Face Rebadging After 20-Year Partnership
TCS Suffers Major Blow In Canada: Loses RBC Tech Mandate To Accenture, 150 Employees Face Rebadging After 20-Year Partnership
TCS Suffers Major Blow In Canada: Loses RBC Tech Mandate To Accenture, 150 Employees Face Rebadging After 20-Year Partnership

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