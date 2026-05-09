Tamil Nadu CM Row: Did VCK’s X Handle Get Suspended Over Support For Vijay’s TVK?

The X account of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) was terminated on Friday due to ‘violation of X rules,’ in a significant and dramatic political development. This event follows an alleged tweet by the VCK endorsing the formation of a coalition government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In order to reach the crucial 118 members in the 234-seat Assembly, TVK, which gained 108 seats, has turned to a number of minor groups for support. In the Assembly elections of 2026, VCK had secured two seats.

Did VCK’s X Handle Get Suspended Over Support For Vijay’s TVK?

VCK has not yet formally pledged to back Vijay in the coalition administration. After the state was ruled by a conventional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly, the CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, which has five seats, had already given their support to the Vijay-led TVK at the pivotal moment, opening the door for a change. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is anticipated to attend the swearing-in event, which is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, if Vijay is sworn in as Chief Minister on Saturday. Earlier, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, where he formally staked a claim to form the government after consolidating support from multiple parties following the fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

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What Did CPI State Secretary Veerapandian Say?

Previously, the CPI State Secretary Veerapandian called it the “democratic duty” of the left parties and VCK to support “the single largest party TVK”, which fell short of six seats despite allying with Congress. “TVK is the single-largest party. It needs six MLAs to form the government. We have given six MLAs of CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We have given our support; it is our democratic duty. This is a people’s democracy. We will stand with democracy, we will stand with people,” he told ANI. TVK MLA-elect Marie Wilson expressed confidence that the news about Vijay’s oath would break late at night. “You will get the news by late tonight…We are confident. 100 per cent,” he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalavan To Get Tamil Nadu Deputy CM post? What’s Behind Vijay’s BIG Next Move?