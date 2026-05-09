VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalavan To Get Tamil Nadu Deputy CM post? What’s Behind Vijay’s BIG Next Move?

In the middle of a swirl of political events in Tamil Nadu, rumours have started building that VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan could be given the position of Deputy Chief Minister in a prospective Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led government. The rumours have intensified like a storm after Thirumavalavan had two successive meetings with outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin and TVK chief Vijay over a relatively short period of time. These consecutive meetings have ignited curiosity about the possibility of a novel coalition arrangement coming up in the state. Even though it was not confirmed officially, speculation about power sharing has become a hot topic as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam continues to work towards securing a majority in the Assembly.

VCK Puducherry spokesperson speaks to NewsX about supporting TVK

As discussions over alliances continue, VCK has said that its stand is rooted in both democratic responsibility and ideological alignment. Speaking to NewsX, VCK Puducherry spokesperson Vadhanur K. Sivachandiran said the party’s decision to support TVK is aimed at preventing a hung assembly and respecting the mandate of people. He stated that if VCK becomes part of the government, Thirumavalavan would play a guiding role in ensuring social justice-oriented governance under Vijay’s leadership. He also added that DMK and VCK are not adversaries and that the party intends to maintain a cordial relationship with all Dravidian forces while engaging in ideological partnerships. His remarks have added weight to the ongoing speculation about a possible formal alliance.

Is Thirumavalavan going to become Deputy Chief Minister?

Deputy Chief Minister talk is picking up steam, but no one from either VCK or TVK has given it an official nod. Political analysts believe that if VCK does decide to join a TVK-ruled government, it would probably want a big share in the cabinet due to its ideological base and strong grassroots support. But for now, party leaders have said that a final decision would be taken by the high-level VCK committee after internal consultations. That shows that the negotiations are still ongoing and nothing is yet decided.

What is Vijay’s BIG promise to the alliance partners?

The big story of the day is the promised inclusive form of governance by TVK’s Vijay. He is said to be putting forward a coalition-like structure where alliance partners would not just support the government but actively have a say in the decision-making. This would bring more representation to social justice parties like VCK, and also focus on the youth policy, minority movements, education reforms and corruption-free governance. It is becoming a subject of debate as it is perceived as a unique departure from the dominant single-party rule of Tamil Nadu politics and as Vijay’s attempt to change the political culture through inclusive governance.

Why Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s presence relevant in Tamil Nadu politics?

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s former name was Liberation Panther Party. It’s an offshoot of the Dalit Panthers of India movement. The organisation eventually became a political party that has consistently taken a strict stand against caste-based discrimination and as a representative of socially and economically marginalised communities in Tamil Nadu.

President of the party is lawyer-politician Thol. Thirumavalavan and the general secretary is writer Ravikumar. To date, VCK has been involved in electoral politics but has also maintained a strong stance on issues such as Tamil nationalism and identity politics, including support for Tamil people in Sri Lanka and the Tamil diaspora. Its political stance has been mainly influenced by Ambedkarite views and Tamil political ideology.

What is VCK’s final position on backing TVK?

Tension continues as VCK has issued the definitive response, that it will announce its final position on backing TVK on May 9, according to party president Thol Thirumavalavan. In a late night statement from party spokesperson Ku Ka Pavalan on May 8, he said a high level committee meeting was formed to deliberate the party’s position on backing TVK. He also added that the meeting reached certain conclusions based on the views articulated by party leaders and that the official stand would be formally declared by Thirumavalavan the next day. The statement also tackled the seemingly inconsistent media reports on VCK’s position, saying that confusion was being sowed and it was harming the image of the party.

VCK responding to political confusion and media reports

The party has cited concern over the way varying interpretations of the internal VCK deliberations had been reported in the media. VCK has said that such reports are creating confusion and are harming the party’s image at a time when it has to exercise prudence. Negotiations are still ongoing and the party has urged people not to be prone to speculation adding that it would be true only according to the official stand announced by Thirumavalavan on May 9 on the question of backing TVK or any other combination.

What’s the fate of Tamil Politics?

VCK is due to take a final decision after its internal high level committee meeting which will signify its official stand to support TVK. The meeting is also likely to be decisive in terms of final numbers in the Assembly and whether TVK is in a position to form the government. With alliance talks still happening behind the scenes, Tamil Nadu is in a politically tense situation where just a little shift in support could tip the balance of government formation.

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