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Home > India News > Vijay’s Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral: Failed In Maths, Yet Passed With First Division; Internet Reacts

Vijay’s Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral: Failed In Maths, Yet Passed With First Division; Internet Reacts

Vijay gets Governor’s nod to form Tamil Nadu government after securing majority support from allies and Left parties. Now online is searching for his 10th marksheet.

Vijay's viral marksheet received a mixed response online. (Photo: X)
Vijay's viral marksheet received a mixed response online. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 20:53 IST

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Vijay’s Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral: Failed In Maths, Yet Passed With First Division; Internet Reacts

Just a few days after Tamil Nadu Class 12 result was out, a supposedly old Class 10 marksheet of C. Joseph Vijay, Chief of winning TVK has been going viral on social media. The viral document made its rounds at a time when Vijay is busy making headlines after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) great debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. With a single largest party, and Vijay emerging as a possible Chief Ministerial candidate, the viral marksheet has created huge online waves. Many people were stunned when they realized that Vijay struggled in Mathematics but managed to pass his examinations with first division.

How Did Vijay Score in Class 10 Exams?

Vijay reportedly obtained 711 marks out of 1100 in his Class 10 board examinations, with an overall percentage of 64.6%. Sources say that he cleared the board examinations with first division. Science remains his best subject, where he secured 206 marks out of 300. Vijay also scored 155 marks out of 200 in both Tamil and English. In Social Science, he scored 122 marks out of 200.

Mathematics was his worst subject. Netizens say, he failed in Maths. Vijay reportedly secured 95 marks out of 200 in maths. This has now become the biggest talking point on social media. Many social media users have made jokes that even future politicians can struggle in mathematics during their school days. However, the credibility of the marksheet is not verified yet.

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Online reaction to Vijay’s Marksheet

The viral marksheet received a mixed response online. Some users posted memes and jokes about Vijay’s poor Maths score but a lot of netizens supported him and praised his later success in cinema and politics.

Some netizens pointed out that academic marks do not determine one’s future success. His fans recalled how Vijay became one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema before he entered politics and led TVK to a stellar performance in its first Assembly election.

Some users also considered the viral story personal and said that Vijay’s marksheet gave confidence and hope to students whose marks may not be good in all subjects.

Vijay’s Message After Tamil Nadu Board Results

After Tamil Nadu’s Class 12 board examination results were declared, Vijay shared a message for students and parents. The actor told the students to maintain their confidence over marks and reminded them that examinations are just a part of life.

Tamil Nadu registered a remarkable overall pass percentage of 95.03% this year, with girls once again outperforming boys. Several schools and districts achieved close to 100% results too.

Vijay is Tamil nadu’s new CM

Vijay is all set to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the Governor has given a Go-Ahead to form the government after a long period of political uncertainty and negotiation. Vijay met the Governor for a third time in a row at Raj Bhavan and said that he will form the government with a support of 118 MLAs. It is reported that the oath-taking ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am. The plot thickens after several regional and Left parties gave their support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) enabling him to cross the 118-seat mark in the 234-seat Assembly.

Vijay Finally Crosses Majority Mark

TVK was the largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats but lacked the numbers to form the government which required 118 seats to do so. In the last few days Vijay had several rounds of talks with his allies and political leaders to get their support.

The Congress party has already come up with support from its five MLAs. The game changer was when CPI and CPI(M) support was announced for TVK, giving two more MLAs to Vijay. This has taken Vijay’s tally to 117. Sources say the VCK, led by Thol. Thirumavalavan is supporting TVK which has taken the coalition well above the majority mark.

ALSO READ: Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting

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Tags: CPI Partytamil naduTamil Nadu ElectionsTamil Nadu NewsTVKTVK VijayVCKVijayvijay tamil naduVijay Tamil Nadu CM

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Vijay’s Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral: Failed In Maths, Yet Passed With First Division; Internet Reacts

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Vijay’s Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral: Failed In Maths, Yet Passed With First Division; Internet Reacts
Vijay’s Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral: Failed In Maths, Yet Passed With First Division; Internet Reacts
Vijay’s Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral: Failed In Maths, Yet Passed With First Division; Internet Reacts
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