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Home > India News > Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting

Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting

Vijay gets Governor’s nod to form government in Tamil Nadu after key meeting; TVK chief set to become new CM.

Vijay gets Governor’s nod to form government in Tamil Nadu. (Via X)
Vijay gets Governor’s nod to form government in Tamil Nadu. (Via X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 19:37 IST

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Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting

C. Joseph Vijay has officially received the Governor’s nod to form the government in Tamil Nadu after a crucial meeting on Friday. The TVK chief is now set to become the new Chief Minister of the state amid dramatic political developments.

(This is a breaking news…)

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Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting

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Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting

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Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting
Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting
Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting
Vijay Is Tamil Nadu’s New CM, Gets Governor’s Nod To Form Govt After Crucial Meeting

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