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Home > India News > Tamil Nadu’s CPI Party In Spotlight After Extending Support To Vijay | All You Need To Know

Tamil Nadu’s CPI Party In Spotlight After Extending Support To Vijay | All You Need To Know

Vijay’s TVK moves closer to forming Tamil Nadu govt after CPI, CPI(M) and likely VCK extend crucial support. What will happen next in Dravidian battleground?

Vijay’s TVK moves closer to forming Tamil Nadu govt. (Photo: ANI)
Vijay’s TVK moves closer to forming Tamil Nadu govt. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 17:28 IST

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Tamil Nadu’s CPI Party In Spotlight After Extending Support To Vijay | All You Need To Know

The chaotic political developments in Tamil Nadu about to witness an end soon it seems. One step closer to Tamil Nadu’s next government as CPI and CPI(M) announced they will support C Joseph Vijay’s party TVK. The Left parties are now sailing high in the political weather after the state’s fractured mandate see heated post-election negotiations. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats out of 234 in the Assembly but was unable to cross the 118 seats required for majority. With the backing of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and likely VCK, Vijay’s bid to form the government has gained momentum. The CPI’s decision is expected to be a gamechanger in Tamil Nadu politics.

Why is CPI supporting Vijay’s TVK?

The CPI has said that its decision was taken after consultation with both Tamil Nadu unit and national leadership. D. Raja, the General Secretary of CPI said that they in turn have responded positively to the request from Vijay’s party for support.

CPI leaders said that when you see the two factors of political stability and respecting the mandate of the people, CPI believes that the Governor should have invited Vijay to form the government after TVK came out as the single largest party in the Assembly election instead of creating a bunch of hurdles.

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CPI is also said to be seeking guarantees that a “common minimum programme” is kept in place so that the Left parties get to protect their core ideological concerns and interests with the formation of a TVK-led government.

How many MLAs Vijay now has after CPI support?

TVK has 108 MLAs and the party was already assured of five Congress legislators’ support earlier this week. The CPI and CPI(M) are now on board, each with two MLAs, bringing the tally to 117. The VCK (led by Thol. Thirumavalavan) is also believed to be backing TVK. If the two VCK MLAs give formal support to Vijay, the TVK-fronted coalition will be comfortably clear of the 118 MLAs needed to form the government in the Golden State.

Why is CPI’s presence suddenly so important?

CPI’s sudden blessing becomes politically relevant as now the Left parties hold the balance of power in the closely fought Assembly. Their blessing not only fortifies Vijay’s position but has also shaped the political course of the VCK.

Analysts say that CPI’s support marks a turning point in the politics of the South Indian state where the traditional Dravidian dominance is fading after the latest election verdict. And the Left parties are now trying to strike a balance between realizing their ideological convictions and the changing political mood in the state.

The CPI’s support has also lent legitimacy to Vijay’s transition from the world of cinema to governance, as some observers had questioned if regional and ideological parties would rely on a first-timer like TVK.

What Happens Next After CPI’s Support To Vijay?

TVK chief Vijay will now be expected to meet Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to formally claim formation of the government. This would be his third meeting with the Governor this week regarding formation of the government. At the same time, the leaders of CPI, CPI(M) and VCK are expected to jointly declare their support publicly. If the numbers come up final, Tamil Nadu will possibly see Vijay taking oath as Chief Minister very shortly, in one of the biggest political turn-overs in the state’s recent past.

ALSO READ: Vijay To Meet Governor Today To Form Tamil Nadu Govt. Does He have Numbers This Time?

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Tags: cpiCPI Partytamil naduTamil Nadu elections 2026Tamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu resultsTVKVCKVijay CM

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Tamil Nadu’s CPI Party In Spotlight After Extending Support To Vijay | All You Need To Know

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Tamil Nadu’s CPI Party In Spotlight After Extending Support To Vijay | All You Need To Know

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Tamil Nadu’s CPI Party In Spotlight After Extending Support To Vijay | All You Need To Know
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