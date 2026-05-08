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Home > India News > Vijay Government Formation Live Updates: TVK Short Of One Seat. What Will Be Thalapathy’s Next Move?

Vijay Government Formation Live Updates: TVK Short Of One Seat. What Will Be Thalapathy’s Next Move?

Vijay’s TVK is one seat short of majority in Tamil Nadu. All eyes on Vijay’s Governor meet and possible alliance support.

Vijay’s TVK is one seat short of majority in Tamil Nadu. (Image: ANI)
Vijay’s TVK is one seat short of majority in Tamil Nadu. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 19:18 IST

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Vijay Government Formation Live Updates: TVK Short Of One Seat. What Will Be Thalapathy’s Next Move?

Vijay Tamil Nadu Government formation live updates: Last minute twists and turns happening in Tamil Nadu as TVK Chief Vijay is meeting the Governor of TN today evening. As of now the latest news coming from TN is that Vijay’s TVK Falls One Seat Short: What Will Be Vijay’s Next Move? Tamil Nadu enters a high drama phase with actor-politician Vijay and his party TVK being the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections but falling short by one seat to achieve the majority mark. With a political tussle, legal petitions and last-minute developments underway in Chennai, all eyes are on what will be the next move of actor-turned-politician Vijay as he meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly requires 118 seats. While the party won 108 seats on its own, reports suggest that when support from Congress, CPI, and CPM was added, the total was 117 but still one seat short of the magic number. The razor-thin margin has initiated a high voltage phase of drama as parties explore potential support options and the legal developments add extra suspense. With all the uncertainty, the supporters of Vijay are hopeful that the actor-politician will soon announce that he will be forming the government.

Why Is TVK Short of the Majority Mark?

While TVK is the single largest party, the numbers are quite delicate. Reports indicate that Vijay had contested from two seats and won from both. So technically he is 108 seats and that is reduced until one seat is vacated and a bypoll is conducted.

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Even after adding the outside support from Congress and the Left parties, the alliance total seems to be at 117. This means that the party will be highly dependent on independent MLAs, small parties, or further outside support to cross the majority line comfortably.

Will Vijay Meet Tamil Nadu Governor Today?

Yes, according to the latest developments, Vijay is expected to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar later today to discuss government formation. The meeting is being closely watched because it could decide whether TVK gets the first invitation to form the next Tamil Nadu government.

Political observers believe Vijay may submit letters of support from allied parties and attempt to convince the Governor that his alliance is capable of proving majority on the Assembly floor.

Who Could Become TVK’s Possible Saviour?

At present, independent MLAs and smaller regional outfits may hold the key to government formation. Even a single MLA extending support could help TVK cross the majority mark.

There is also speculation that additional support could emerge from parties unwilling to push Tamil Nadu into political instability or fresh elections. Political negotiations are reportedly happening behind closed doors as TVK tries to secure the crucial final number.

Can Vijay Still Form the Government?

Yes, despite being one short, Vijay still has a strong chance of forming the government because TVK remains the single largest party in the Assembly. If the Governor invites TVK to form the government, Vijay would likely need to prove his majority through a floor test within a specified time.

Much will depend on last-minute alliances, support letters, and constitutional procedures over the next 24 hours. For now, Tamil Nadu remains on edge as one of the most dramatic political moments in recent state history continues to unfold.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu’s CPI Party In Spotlight After Extending Support To Vijay | All You Need To Know

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Vijay Government Formation Live Updates: TVK Short Of One Seat. What Will Be Thalapathy’s Next Move?
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