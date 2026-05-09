Bomb Threat To BJP HQ In Delhi Triggers Massive Security Alert After Intelligence Warns Of Possible Terror Attack

A security alert has been issued in Delhi after intelligence agencies received inputs about a possible terror threat targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters and nearby government offices on DDU Marg. Reports say that the sources said the BJP office could be among the possible targets of a planned terror strike involving suicide bombers, car bombs, shootings or improvised explosive devices (IEDs). After the alert, security has been tightened across the area, with Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel carrying out intensive surveillance and preventive checks to avoid any possible attack.

According to reports, agencies immediately went on high alert after receiving the inputs. Security around the BJP headquarters has been significantly increased, while nearby government buildings are also under close monitoring. Barricades, vehicle checks and frisking operations have been intensified in and around DDU Marg, one of the politically sensitive zones in the national capital.

Security tightened around DDU Marg after fresh intelligence warning

Reports said intelligence agencies suspect that terrorist organisations may be planning attacks targeting the BJP office and other important institutions in the area. Officials fear that the attackers could attempt methods such as suicide attacks, car bomb explosions, shootouts or planting IEDs near crowded locations.

Personnel from paramilitary forces have now been deployed alongside Delhi Police officers to guard the BJP headquarters and nearby offices. Surveillance cameras are being closely monitored and suspicious movement in the area is being tracked in real time. Officials have not disclosed the exact source of the intelligence input but described the alert as serious enough to trigger immediate preventive action.

Recent political developments add to security concerns in the capital

The latest security alert comes at a politically sensitive time after the BJP’s massive victory in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. The party won 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state. The TMC managed to secure only 80 seats.

Recently, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. Along with him, BJP MLAs Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nishit Pramanik were also sworn in as ministers in the new cabinet. Security agencies are now closely watching for any possible threat linked to recent political developments.

Delhi has faced multiple threat alerts targeting government institutions before

Delhi has witnessed several threat alerts involving important government institutions over the years. Security agencies have previously received bomb threats targeting the Delhi Assembly, government offices and political headquarters in the national capital.

In earlier incidents, anonymous emails and phone calls warning of explosions at the Delhi Assembly triggered large-scale evacuation and anti-sabotage checks by bomb disposal squads. Though many of those threats later turned out to be hoaxes, authorities have continued treating every alert seriously because of Delhi’s status as the country’s political centre.

Officials said the current BJP-related terror alert is also being handled with maximum caution. Multiple teams are coordinating surveillance operations, and additional security arrangements are expected to remain in place until agencies complete their threat assessment.

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