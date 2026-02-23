LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Bomb threat emails sent to Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Road, triggered immediate searches on Monday. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed no suspicious object has been found so far. Authorities remain on high alert amid broader security concerns in the capital.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 23, 2026 13:12:40 IST

Two schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting swift action from security agencies. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the emails triggered immediate search operations, although nothing suspicious has been discovered so far. Officials confirmed that authorities are continuing their checks as a precautionary measure.

The threats were reported at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and the Air Force Bal Bharti School in Lodhi Road. Soon after the emails were received, security teams rushed to both campuses to assess the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff members.

Search Operations Underway

According to the Delhi Fire Service, security agencies, including police personnel and bomb disposal squads, have been carrying out detailed inspections of the school premises. Teams have been thoroughly scanning classrooms, administrative blocks and surrounding areas to rule out any potential danger.

Officials stated that nothing has been found yet during the search operations. However, authorities are maintaining strict vigilance and following established safety protocols. Parents and school authorities have been kept informed as security teams continue their work. More details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Heightened Security in National Capital

The incidents come at a time of heightened security concerns in the national capital. Authorities are treating every such threat with utmost seriousness, ensuring comprehensive searches and preventive measures to avoid any risk to public safety.

Earlier, an intelligence alert issued on Saturday had warned of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort. Key religious places in areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk were reportedly on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In this backdrop, security agencies remain on high alert across sensitive locations in the city.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 1:12 PM IST
QUICK LINKS