Indian Coast Guard Intercepts Boat With Iranian Crew; Seizes 1 Lakh Foreign Cigarette Packs Worth Up To Rs 5 Crore

In a significant maritime security operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted a foreign vessel inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), uncovering a large consignment of smuggled foreign-brand cigarettes. The vessel, carrying Iranian nationals, was stopped approximately 115 nautical miles west of Dwarka.

Sharing details on X, the Coast Guard said the interception took place on February 21 during routine surveillance in the Indian EEZ.

Vessel Identified, Smuggled Cigarettes Seized

According to officials, the boat, identified as Al Mukhtar, was manned by four Iranian crew members. After boarding the vessel, Coast Guard personnel conducted a detailed search of the storage compartments.

During the inspection, authorities recovered 200 cartons containing nearly one lakh packets of foreign-brand cigarettes concealed inside the vessel’s holds. The estimated international market value of the seized consignment is believed to be between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 5 crore.

On 21 Feb 26, @IndiaCoastGuard ship intercepted a suspicious foreign boat inside the #Indian #EEZ, approximately 115 NM west of #Dwarka. The vessel, identified as Al Mukhtar, was manned by four #Iranian crew. On rummaging, 200 cartons containing about one lakh packets of foreign… pic.twitter.com/ogALfIKFIp — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) February 22, 2026

The vessel has been taken into custody and is being escorted to Porbandar for further investigation and joint interrogation with relevant agencies.

Earlier Joint Operation Foils Suspected Drug Smuggling Bid

The latest seizure comes days after another high-intensity maritime operation carried out on February 17. Acting on specific intelligence inputs from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), an ICG ship deployed in the North West region was diverted to intercept a foreign fishing boat suspected of narcotics trafficking near the notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Despite poor visibility during the night operation, the Coast Guard tracked the suspect vessel using coordinated human and technical surveillance. On spotting the approaching patrol ship, the boat attempted to flee towards the IMBL. After a chase, the vessel was intercepted.

On board, officials found two foreign nationals. A search of the boat led to the recovery of 203 packets, each weighing one kilogram, containing crystalline substances suspected to be narcotics. The seized boat was brought to Porbandar for detailed investigation and chemical analysis of the recovered material.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move