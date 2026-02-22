Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move

Karnataka might soon ban mobile phones for students under 16. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government’s looking at ways to limit phone access for school and college kids across the state.

They’ve even asked university vice chancellors for their input.

Siddaramaiah’s worried about how hooked kids are getting on social media. He pointed out that it’s not just about distraction—it’s about addiction, exposure to drugs, changes in behaviour, and how all this can mess with their education and mental health.

Why ban social media for minors?

Supporters say it keeps kids away from harmful content that can lead to anxiety, addiction, and all sorts of negative influences. They think if you take away the distractions, kids can focus better on school and just feel better in general.

Siddaramaiah brought this up with a room full of vice chancellors. “We’re talking about this today because you see what’s happening. Kids are getting into drugs,” he said.

He wanted to know what they thought about banning phones for minors on campuses. Most of them agreed, but a few pointed out that some private and elite schools rely on phones for things like homework.

He made it clear that they’re only looking at this for kids under 16. “A lot of them are getting addicted to social media,” he said.

If Karnataka goes ahead with this, it will join countries like Australia, which already have similar rules for students. “Other countries are doing this too. Australia, for example, already has a mobile phone ban for students,” Siddaramaiah said.

On top of that, Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge told the Legislative Assembly the government’s also figuring out how to make sure kids use AI and social media responsibly.

He mentioned Australia’s approach and pointed out that even the national Economic Survey suggests setting a minimum age for these platforms.

Australia has banned social media for kids under 16

The use of such social media services as TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Threads by under-16s in Australia has been prohibited. They were not able to create new accounts, and the old ones were suspended.

The government of Australia claimed that the ban would minimise the adverse effects of the social media design features, which stimulate more time of the youth on screens, but also provide them with content that may negatively affect their health and wellbeing.

In a study it commissioned in 2025, it was found that 96% of children aged 10-15 were using social media, and seven out of 10 children had been exposed to harmful content.

These involved misogynistic and violent content and content that encourages eating disorders and suicide.

ALSO READ: Civilian Casualties, TTP Camps, And the Growing Afghanistan-Pakistan Rift: What Triggered The Latest Border Escalation? Explained