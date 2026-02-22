LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move

Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move

Karnataka may soon ban mobile phones for students under 16 as CM Siddaramaiah raises concerns over social media addiction, drug exposure, and mental health.

CM Siddaramaiah's Big Move Amid Social Media Addiction ( AI-Generated Image)
CM Siddaramaiah's Big Move Amid Social Media Addiction ( AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 22, 2026 14:49:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move

Karnataka might soon ban mobile phones for students under 16. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government’s looking at ways to limit phone access for school and college kids across the state.

They’ve even asked university vice chancellors for their input.

Siddaramaiah’s worried about how hooked kids are getting on social media. He pointed out that it’s not just about distraction—it’s about addiction, exposure to drugs, changes in behaviour, and how all this can mess with their education and mental health.

You Might Be Interested In

Why ban social media for minors? 

Supporters say it keeps kids away from harmful content that can lead to anxiety, addiction, and all sorts of negative influences. They think if you take away the distractions, kids can focus better on school and just feel better in general.

Siddaramaiah brought this up with a room full of vice chancellors. “We’re talking about this today because you see what’s happening. Kids are getting into drugs,” he said.

He wanted to know what they thought about banning phones for minors on campuses. Most of them agreed, but a few pointed out that some private and elite schools rely on phones for things like homework.

He made it clear that they’re only looking at this for kids under 16. “A lot of them are getting addicted to social media,” he said.

If Karnataka goes ahead with this, it will join countries like Australia, which already have similar rules for students. “Other countries are doing this too. Australia, for example, already has a mobile phone ban for students,” Siddaramaiah said.

On top of that, Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge told the Legislative Assembly the government’s also figuring out how to make sure kids use AI and social media responsibly.

He mentioned Australia’s approach and pointed out that even the national Economic Survey suggests setting a minimum age for these platforms.

Australia has banned social media for kids under 16

The use of such social media services as TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Threads by under-16s in Australia has been prohibited. They were not able to create new accounts, and the old ones were suspended.

The government of Australia claimed that the ban would minimise the adverse effects of the social media design features, which stimulate more time of the youth on screens, but also provide them with content that may negatively affect their health and wellbeing.

In a study it commissioned in 2025, it was found that 96% of children aged 10-15 were using social media, and seven out of 10 children had been exposed to harmful content.

These involved misogynistic and violent content and content that encourages eating disorders and suicide.

ALSO READ: Civilian Casualties, TTP Camps, And the Growing Afghanistan-Pakistan Rift: What Triggered The Latest Border Escalation? Explained

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiahlatest Indialatest viral newsphone ban

RELATED News

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Why Has Indian Air Force Grounded The Entire Tejas Aircraft Fleet? Third Accident Since 2015 Raises Alarm, Aircraft To Undergo Extensive Technical Scrutiny

Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71

Who Was Mukul Roy? Ex-Railway Minister, ‘Chanakya Of Bengal Politics’, Once Mamata Banerjee’s No.2, Dies At 71

India Slams Pakistan’s Airstrikes on Afghanistan During Ramadan, Calls It ‘Externalising Internal Failures’

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move
Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move
Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move
Will Karnataka Soon Ban Smartphones For Under-16s? CM Siddaramaiah Flags Drug Exposure, Mental Health Risks, A Look At The Possible Big Move

QUICK LINKS