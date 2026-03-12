NXT Summit 2026: ‘Cricket Brings Immense Joy to Indians’ — PM Narendra Modi Hails Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India team lifted the T20 World Cup 2026 after beating New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This was Team India’s second ICC trophy under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Hailing Suryakumar Yadav’s troops, PM Narendra Modi lavished praise on the Indian team while speaking at the NXT Summit in Delhi on Thursday, 12 March 2026.

“India recently won the T20 World Cup 2026, and the entire country is celebrating the historic victory. In India, cricket is bigger than everything else. Whether you’re working in offices or corporates, no matter how much stress or how many deadlines you have to meet, people always find time to check the score when India is playing. This victory has brought immense joy to Indians,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

India created history as the side became the first team to win three T20 World Cup trophies and also defend the title successfully. Team India’s first victorious triumph came in 2007 under MS Dhoni while they won the second T20 World Cup in 2024 under Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav became the fourth captain to win a World Cup as he joined the elite list also comprising Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Team India’s Performance in T20 World Cup 2026

India won all their matches in the Group stage matches including the marquee game against arch-rivals Pakistan. But the side suffered a blow after they lost to South Africa in the first match of the Super 8 stage. The Men in Blue made a brilliant come back to win their match against Zimbabwe and then set up a virtual quarter-final against West Indies.

Riding on a spectacular batting performance from Sanju Samson who struck 97 and helped the side chase down a target of 196. The side continued their form in the semi-final as well against England where Sanju once again was among runs and struck 89 in Mumbai.

The Men in Blue then met New Zealand in the title clash and riding on some aggressive batting from Sanju Samson who again struck 89, Abhishek Sharma who returned to form and notched up a fifty and Ishan Kishan who also hit a half-century to post 255/5 in 20 overs.

Later, bowlers did their job well and bundled out New Zealand for 159 to win the match by 96 runs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets.

