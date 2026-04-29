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Home > World News > Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts

Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts

A viral moment overshadowed a high-profile diplomatic visit as Donald Trump hosted King Charles III at the White House. Cameras captured an awkward moment in which Trump is seen rubbing the buttocks of first lady Melania Trump.

Trump’s awkward moment with Melania during King Charles III visit goes viral, president rubs first lady's butts. Photos: X.
Trump’s awkward moment with Melania during King Charles III visit goes viral, president rubs first lady's butts. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: April 29, 2026 16:08:13 IST

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Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts

British monarch King Charles III and Queen Camilla are on a visit to United States meeting President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. On Tuesday Trump was caught in an awkward moment at White House.  According to visuals from the event, Trump was seen greeting King Charles III with a handshake before placing his hand on Melania Trump’s back. Moments later, his hand appeared to move downward to the butt, briefly squeezing her before he quickly withdrew it. The president then gave Melania another pat, this time on her waist, before removing his hand entirely and resuming his interaction with the British monarch.

The moment was caught on camera just a day after Trump had already faced criticism over what was described as a “disrespectful” moment involving Queen Camilla. It also followed online speculation surrounding a “bizarre bulge” noticed in the president’s trousers, which had triggered further commentary and allegations.

Donald Trump Welcomes  King Charles III and Queen Camilla 

Despite the distraction caused by the viral moment, the official visit proceeded with customary ceremony. Trump welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn of the White House, underscoring the enduring relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

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The British monarch greeted members of the US Cabinet before joining Trump for the national anthem. The visit is being positioned as a reaffirmation of transatlantic ties amid ongoing political challenges.

King Charles State Dinner Speech 

The leaders are scheduled to meet later in the Oval Office for a private discussion, a format that limits public exposure and avoids the unpredictability that has characterized some of Trump’s past engagements with foreign dignitaries during his second term.

King Charles III is also set to address the US Congress, becoming the first British monarch to do so since Queen Elizabeth II’s address in 1991. 

At a state dinner held in his honour, King Charles III reflected on the deep historical connections between the two nations, using personal lineage and historical references to underscore the enduring alliance.

“As the direct descendant of King George III, I know this is a nation that never gives up,” said the 77-year-old monarch, referencing the British king during the American War of Independence.

King Charles III Humiliates Donald Trump

King Charles III also pointed to the legacy of British influence embedded in American geography, citing place names such as the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland.

In a lighter remark, Charles added, “This said, our French friends can feel equally at home with a glance at a map,”

Before turning more pointedly to a recent comment by Trump, “Indeed, you recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German.”

Also Read: ‘You’d Be Speaking French If Not For Us’: Did King Charles Just Troll Trump? Watch Viral Video

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Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-6king charles iiiMelania TrumpQueen Camillaus newsWorld news

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Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts

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Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts
Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts
Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts
Donald Trump’s Awkward Moment With Melania Caught On Camera: POTUS Rubs First Lady’s Butts, Then Pats Her Waist, Internet Reacts

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