‘You’d Be Speaking French If Not For Us’: Did King Charles Just Troll Trump? Watch Viral Video

Did King Charles Just Troll Trump: King Charles III of Britain drew chuckles from the crowd with a playful joke at the expense of Donald Trump at a state dinner in the White House on Tuesday. The US welcomed Charles and Queen Camilla for their three day state visit which began on Monday. Trump had said that Europe would speak German if the US had not intervened which led to the quip. The Washington dinner was part of efforts to shore up transatlantic relations between the US and the UK.

Did King Charles Just Troll Trump? Watch Viral Video

Did King Charles Just Troll Trump: The King’s joke alluded to the long and complex history between the US, Britain and France. The US gained independence from Britain in 1776 yet French support enabled America to defeat British forces during the American Revolution. French territories which extended across North America before the revolution were known as ‘New France’ and they left enduring cultural and political legacies. The King used humor to show France, Britain and the US had historical conflicts yet maintained ongoing ties throughout history.









Did King Charles Just Troll Trump: King Charles used the War of 1812 as his basis for comic purposes because the British forces captured Washington DC and burned the White House in 1814. He made a humorous remark about the event calling it Britain’s effort to transform property which caused the audience to laugh. He mocked the recent White House renovations which he used to establish a connection between historical events and modern times. The king used his statements to demonstrate how he combined historical narratives with current diplomatic matters through informal conversation.

Why Did King Charles Say That?

Did King Charles Just Troll Trump: Charles used humor to demonstrate the United States and United Kingdom share a unique bond which he called their ‘special relationship’. In a speech to lawmakers earlier he described their shared democratic principles which included ‘no taxation without representation’ as an essential element that helped bring about the American Revolution. He demonstrated how British culture continues to shape American state names through his examples of states like Virginia Maryland and the Carolinas which all bear names of British royal family members. The white tie state dinner served as a formal event which connected to previous diplomatic occasions including Queen Elizabeth II’s 2007 visit and it demonstrated the ongoing nature of one of the world’s most vital international partnerships.

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