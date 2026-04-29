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Home > World News > Will Donald Trump’s Picture Appear In US Passports? State Department Unveils Fresh Design — Check Details

Will Donald Trump’s Picture Appear In US Passports? State Department Unveils Fresh Design — Check Details

US State Department has unveiled a new passport design, sparking questions over whether Donald Trump’s image will feature in limited editions. The move follows earlier decisions to include his signature on currency and release a commemorative coin, adding to the debate over tradition.

(Image Credit: @StateDept via X)
(Image Credit: @StateDept via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 29, 2026 07:48:04 IST

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Will Donald Trump’s Picture Appear In US Passports? State Department Unveils Fresh Design — Check Details

Donald Trump administration is reportedly working on a special edition of the US passport with the president’s portrait on it, in a move that would break with longstanding precedent. The move is being planned to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence in July, officials have said. The US Department of State confirmed that it is creating a special series of passports after media outlets including Fox News and The Bulwark reported on the matter.

Will Donald Trump’s Picture Appear In US Passports? State Department Unveils Fresh Design — Check Details

The special passports will have two different designs. The first portrait shows Trump with his signature in gold and the Declaration of Independence as background. The other illustration will feature a traditional portrait of the Founding Fathers, still keeping some historical themes alive. According to officials, special edition passports will be issued in a limited quantity and will only be available in Washington, DC, and will not cost extra, but will be subject to availability.

The ability of passport applicants to select either the special edition passport or the standard passport remains undecided. American passports display nonpartisan historical and cultural symbols which include the Statue of Liberty and the Apollo 11 Moon Landing. The use of a president’s portrait would be an unusual choice in a contemporary democracy, in which government documents generally refrain from featuring current political leaders.

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Since his return to the presidency, Trump has slowly but surely inserted his name and image into the public sphere. Washington buildings display banners that show the president’s image while various agencies have dedicated some of their organizations to his name. The United States Department of the Treasury announced that Trump’s signature will become a part of US currency design next week. Other countries, such as the United Kingdom, display King Charles III’s image on their currency despite him being a constitutional monarch and not an elected official.

Also Read: US Cracks Down On Iran’s Shadow Banking Network, Sanctions 35 Entities

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Will Donald Trump’s Picture Appear In US Passports? State Department Unveils Fresh Design — Check Details

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Will Donald Trump’s Picture Appear In US Passports? State Department Unveils Fresh Design — Check Details

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Will Donald Trump’s Picture Appear In US Passports? State Department Unveils Fresh Design — Check Details
Will Donald Trump’s Picture Appear In US Passports? State Department Unveils Fresh Design — Check Details
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