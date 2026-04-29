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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen— Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs, Preview

PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen— Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs, Preview

Catch the high-stakes action of PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 as Multan Sultans take on Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium. Get the latest match preview, predicted playing XIs, and live streaming details. Who will survive this knockout clash? Find out all the details here.

PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen. Photo X
PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: April 29, 2026 16:51:08 IST

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PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen— Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs, Preview

PSL 2026 Eliminator 1, Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: We are down to the business end of the HBL PSL 2026 and the stakes couldn’t be higher as Multan Sultans take on debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the first Eliminator. Tonight there won’t be a second chance at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium. The winning side will move a step closer to the trophy while the losing side will see their campaign cut short.

PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Preview

The Multan Sultans were one of the most consistent units, making it to the playoffs by finishing third in the league stage. The Sultans are led by Ashton Turner, a mixture of seasoned composure and explosive power. But they come into this knockout encounter looking to regain their mid-season form after a couple of stumbles in the final week of the group stages.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Kingsmen have been the story of the season. In their first PSL campaign, they overcame a shaky start to finish fourth. The Kingsmen have been the giant-killers under the tactical leadership of Marnus Labuschagne, having recently dismantled the Rawalpindi Pindiz by 108 runs. Having built some momentum, they’ll be eager to prove that their debut run is not over by a long chalk.

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PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Usman Khan (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Ali, Peter Siddle, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Irfan Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed.

PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming Details

Fans across the globe can catch the high-octane Eliminator 1 action through the following platforms:

  • In Pakistan: The match will be telecast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports. For digital viewers, the game can be streamed on the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco platforms.

  • In the UK: Sky Sports Cricket will provide live coverage of the knockout stages.

  • In North America: Willow TV remains the home for PSL fans in the USA and Canada. 

PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Pitch and Conditions

The Gaddafi Stadium has always been a paradise for the batters, especially under lights. Expect a high-scoring affair with a lightning-fast outfield and short boundaries. But as the match progresses, the pitch might provide some turn for spinners like Arafat Minhas and Hassan Khan. The toss will be important, the winning captain will probably opt to bowl first to take advantage of any evening dew that might help the chase.

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST / 7:00 PM PKT.

PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: 5 Players to Watch Out For

Multan Sultans

  1. Sahibzada Farhan: The explosive opener has been in sublime form, including a massive century earlier this season against the Kingsmen. His ability to dominate the powerplay is Multan’s biggest asset.

  2. Steve Smith: Bringing unparalleled experience to the middle order, Smith has anchored several chases this season. His tactical awareness in knockout games makes him a danger man.

  3. Arafat Minhas: The young all-rounder has become a breakout star, recently winning a “Player of the Match” award for his balanced contributions with both bat and ball.

  4. Peter Siddle: The veteran pacer remains one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament. His discipline at the death will be vital in restricting Hyderabad’s power hitters.

  5. Faisal Akram: The left-arm wrist spinner has been a revelation, consistently picking up crucial middle-over wickets and proving difficult for even seasoned batters to read.

Hyderabad Kingsmen

  1. Glenn Maxwell: The “Big Show” lived up to his name in the final group game, smashing 70 off 37 balls. His dual threat as a match-winning batter and a handy off-spinner makes him the MVP candidate.

  2. Usman Khan: One of the most destructive hitters in the league this year, holding one of the highest strike rates in the tournament (214.89). He can take the game away in a matter of overs.

  3. Marnus Labuschagne: The captain has led from the front with tactical brilliance and steady runs. His leadership during the Kingsmen’s late-season surge has been instrumental.

  4. Hunain Shah: A rising star in the bowling department, Shah recently dismantled Rawalpindi with a 4-wicket haul. He is the go-to wicket-taker for Hyderabad.

  5. Hassan Khan: A versatile all-rounder who has delivered under pressure multiple times this season. His left-arm spin and lower-order finishing give the Kingsmen great depth.

PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 Last 5 Results: Recent Form

The momentum shifted significantly in the final week of the group stages, setting up a fascinating clash between a team trying to find its feet again and a team riding a massive wave of confidence.

Team Recent Results (Latest First) Current Form
Multan Sultans Lost, Lost, Won, Won, Lost L, L, W, W, L
Hyderabad Kingsmen Won, Lost, Won, Won, Won W, L, W, W, W

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PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen— Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs, Preview

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PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen— Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs, Preview
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PSL 2026 Eliminator 1: Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen— Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs, Preview
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