‘You’ve Been Hacked’: Delhi High Court Descends Into Chaos As Porn Video Interrupts Chief Justice’s Online Hearing, Proceedings Halted Thrice Amid Security Concerns

Virtual proceedings before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court were thrown into chaos on Wednesday after repeated disruptions caused by obscene and inappropriate content being played during a live video conferencing hearing.

The interruptions occurred multiple times in the middle of ongoing arguments, halting the normal flow of proceedings. According to details, an unidentified participant appeared to have gained access to the virtual platform and began playing objectionable video content, catching everyone present off guard.

Repeated Disruptions Raise Alarm

The incident did not happen just once but recurred several times during the same session, indicating a persistent breach or misuse of the system. At one point, the account responsible for the disruption displayed a chilling message: “You’ve been hacked,” which further heightened anxiety among those attending the hearing.

Alongside the visuals, an automated voice message was also heard, claiming that the system had been “hacked”. However, the origin and authenticity of both the message and the intrusion have not been independently verified, leaving open questions about whether it was an actual cyberattack or a case of compromised access credentials.

Proceedings Halted Amid Security Concerns

Due to the repeated interruptions, the hearing had to be suspended three times as officials attempted to regain control of the situation and restore order. Each pause underscored the seriousness of the disruption and its impact on judicial proceedings.

The episode has sparked significant concerns over the security and reliability of virtual court systems. With no clarity yet on the exact cause whether technical vulnerability, hacking, or internal misuse the incident has raised urgent questions about safeguarding sensitive judicial platforms from such breaches in the future.

Similar Cases in India

Calcutta High Court (2024):

A live-streamed hearing was suddenly interrupted when an obscene video was broadcast for about a minute. The stream had to be stopped and restarted, and a cybercrime investigation was launched.

NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal), Mumbai & Kolkata (2024–2025):

This is one of the closest parallels. Hackers played obscene videos during virtual hearings, forcing proceedings to halt on multiple occasions. Police cases were registered, and hearings had to be suspended temporarily.

NCLT Kolkata (2025):

In another case, an unidentified participant entered a hearing and used screen-sharing to display inappropriate content for several minutes before the session was shut down.

(With inputs from ANI)

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