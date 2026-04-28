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Home > India News > ‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push

‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push

Narendra Modi accused opposition parties of blocking women’s reservation and said they fear losing power, while promising to push for its implementation despite the Bill’s defeat, during an event in Varanasi.

PM Modi participates in Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi participates in Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 28, 2026 21:41:02 IST

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‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on opposition parties, accusing them of blocking women’s entry into Parliament and state assemblies. Speaking at a Mahila Samelan in Varanasi, he claimed that “Pariwarvaadi” (family-run) parties fear losing control if grassroots women leaders rise in politics.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “These ‘Pariwarvaadi’ parties do not want to allow the daughters of the country in the Assembly and Parliament. They know that if the daughters working on the ground rise to the top, their control will be lost. Their power will be questioned. That is why the ‘Pariwarvaadi’ parties have been at the forefront of the protests in Parliament. The sisters and daughters of the country have recognised their evil intentions.”

Women’s Reservation At Centre Of Political Clash

The Prime Minister highlighted that women’s participation was a key idea behind the new Parliament building and pointed to the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a major step forward. He described it as correcting a long-standing injustice.

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“The idea of women’s participation was a major reason behind the formation of the country’s new Parliament. When the new Parliament was built, our first action was to provide 33% reservation to women. For 40 years, this right of such women had been blocked. That’s why we got the Nari Shakti Vandan Act passed in Parliament in 2023,” he said.

Opposition Criticised Over Bill Defeat

Taking aim at parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK, Modi alleged they had once again “betrayed” women by not supporting the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. He claimed these parties are afraid of women entering mainstream politics in large numbers.

“This amendment was such that after this, more women would have been able to reach the Assembly and Parliament. Parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK have once again betrayed the women of the country. These parties had put the brake on women’s reservation for 40 years. Now the Samajwadi Party has again shown a red flag to it. The truth is that all these family-oriented and appeasement-oriented parties are afraid of women’s power. They are afraid of all of you,” he said.

Promise To Push Reservation Despite Setback

Referring to the special Parliament session held from April 16–18, where the amendment failed to secure the required majority, Modi assured women that his government would continue efforts to implement reservation. He framed the issue as a “Maha Yagya” requiring public support.

“Today, I have come to this program to seek blessings from all of you sisters and daughters for the beginning of a Maha Yagya. As the MP of Kashi, as the Prime Minister of the country, I need your blessings to achieve a major goal for the welfare of the country. And this major goal is to implement reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. Just a few days ago, due to parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress, our efforts in Parliament were not successful. But I reassure all of you sisters. I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that your reservation rights are implemented,” he added.

Safety, Governance And Welfare Focus

The Prime Minister also drew a comparison between the BJP government and the previous Samajwadi Party rule in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that women’s safety has improved. He said stricter laws and faster decisions in crimes against women have boosted confidence.

“Under the BJP government, anyone harbouring negative thoughts against daughters knows exactly what the consequences will be. Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita has also given sisters and daughters a new confidence in their safety. Under this initiative, decisions in serious crimes against women are being made more quickly,” he said.

Women Voters And Development Push

Highlighting voter turnout in states like Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, Modi claimed women voters had shown their anger against opposition parties. He also spoke about expanding women’s police stations and welfare schemes.

“Sisters have cast record votes. The parties opposing women’s reservation have no idea that this vote of the sisters was to punish these anti-women parties,” he said. He added, “Work has begun today on a new women’s police station and counselling centre building here. Such steps guarantee the safety of daughters.”

He also referred to schemes like the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and housing initiatives. “At that time, in just one month, Sukanya Samriddhi accounts were opened for 27,000 girls in Kashi, and Rs 300 was transferred to each girl’s bank account. For the first time, property has been registered in the names of millions of girls. Most of the houses under the PM Awas Yojana are also in the name of women. Today, our mother and sister truly deserve to be the owners of their own homes,” he said.

During the event, Narendra Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore in Varanasi, underlining the government’s focus on infrastructure and welfare.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi To Flag Off Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: New Weekly Train To Boost Connectivity For Pilgrims And Migrant Workers    

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‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push

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‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push

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‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push
‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push
‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push
‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push

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