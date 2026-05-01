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Home > India News > Fire Erupts At Scrap Shop In Hyderabad; Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze

Fire Erupts At Scrap Shop In Hyderabad; Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze

A fire broke out at a scrap shop near Bahadurpura Cross Road firefighting vehicles are on the way as efforts continue to bring the situation under control.

A fire broke out at a scrap shop near Bahadurpura Cross Road firefighting vehicles are on the way as efforts continue to bring the situation under control. Photo: AI Generated
A fire broke out at a scrap shop near Bahadurpura Cross Road firefighting vehicles are on the way as efforts continue to bring the situation under control. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 05:38 IST

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Fire Erupts At Scrap Shop In Hyderabad; Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze

A fire broke out at a scrap shop near Bahadurpura Cross Road, officials said.

Around 8 fire engines have reached the spot to control the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

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Several more firefighting vehicles are also on the way as efforts continue to bring the situation under control.
Further details awaited.

On April 9, a fire broke out at a solvent industry and a tent house godown in separate incidents in the Jeedimetla area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district early on Thursday morning.

According to a fire official, fire vehicles were rushed to the sites after two separate fire calls were received in the morning.”We received two fire calls this morning. One was a fire that broke out in a tent house godown in Bahadurpur, and the tent house material was completely damaged in the flames.

One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire, and there were no casualties,” the official said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Registrations Opens For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026, Pilgrimage Set For June–August

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Tags: Bahadurpura Cross Roadfirefirefighting vehicleshyderabad

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Fire Erupts At Scrap Shop In Hyderabad; Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze

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Fire Erupts At Scrap Shop In Hyderabad; Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze

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Fire Erupts At Scrap Shop In Hyderabad; Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze
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