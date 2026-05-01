Trump Repeats Claim That Tariff Threats Helped Defuse India-Pakistan Tensions

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump again said that he used tariff threats to help resolve the India-Pakistan conflict in 2025.

Speaking to reporters during an executive order signing at his office, Trump also repeated his claim that he has settled eight wars.

“Almost in every case, they sent letters thanking me and letters to the Nobel Committee. In the case of India. The Prime Minister of Pakistan said, I saved from 30 to 50 million lives. But it could have been more than that. Two nuclear nations were going at it. 11 aeroplanes were shot down. I got it solved, by the use of tariffs. I said, I’m going to charge you tariffs if you keep fighting,” US President said.



“They said, ‘Oh please, don’t do that,” he added.



Trump has repeatedly claimed that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Since May 10 last year, the date he announced on social media that India and Pakistan had reached a “full and immediate” ceasefire, Trump has claimed credit for ending the hostilities more than 80 times, also asserting he has “stopped eight wars” within his first year back in the White House.



While speaking on international conflicts at the Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump had said, “I am the peacemaker. I am the one who settled eight wars. I settled a war that would have killed 30 to 50 million people, India-Pakistan.”



During “Board of Peace” event on February 20, Trump reiterated his claim of mediating between the two South Asian neighbours during Operation Sindoor.



Trump stated he had threatened to impose “200 per cent tariffs” on the “two nuclear-armed neighbours” as an economic deterrent against fighting.



Contrary to this version of events, India has said that the ceasefire happened during Operation Sindoor after Pakistan’s DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart.



India had carried out Operation Sindoor on the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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