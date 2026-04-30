GT vs RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rewrites Record Books With T20 Milestone During IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar cemented his legacy as one of India’s greatest ever short-format specialists on Wednesday as a historic piece of bowling mastery unfolded at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The speedster from Meerut achieved the milestone in the high-octane IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) to become the first Indian fast bowler to reach 350 wickets in T20 cricket.

The Milestone Moment

Bhuvneshwar led the RCB attack and achieved the monumental feat of dismissing Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan. On the last delivery of his second over, the veteran pacer produced a piece of skill that he has become known for, to fool the young left-hander to reach the 350-wicket mark in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.

With this, Bhuvneshwar has now joined an elite list of Indian bowlers. At the moment, only leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is ahead of him in the list of highest wicket-takers for India in the 20-over format.

A Career Defined by Consistency

Since making his international debut against Pakistan in December 2012, Bhuvneshwar has been a model of consistency and swing. His T20 journey is a testament to his longevity:

T20 Internationals: 90 wickets in 87 matches for Team India.

IPL Career: 213 wickets across 199 matches (representing Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru).

Domestic Dominance: 44 wickets in 36 matches for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bhuvneshwar’s 2026 season has been particularly vintage. He is currently at the top of the Purple Cap race but is also closing in on a second, more exclusive, record. He has already taken 199 IPL wickets in Indian soil from 184 matches and his next Indian scalp will make him the first bowler in world cricket to take 200 IPL wickets in one country.

Outpacing the Competition

As far as his contemporaries are concerned, Bhuvneshwar has created a good cushion for himself in terms of IPL history in India. His closest rival in this department yet again is Yuzvendra Chahal who has claimed 186 wickets in 154 matches in India.

Bhuvneshwar’s return as a wicket-taking machine has been the backbone of their bowling strategy as RCB looks to gain a dominant position in the points table. His ability to move the ball both ways at the start and nail yorkers at the death remains unparalleled among Indian pacers. On a night that belonged to the batsmen, “Bhuvi” once again showed that swing is still king in the shortest format of the game.