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Home > World News > Nepal Jeep Accident: 20 Dead In Rolpa District Crash

Nepal Jeep Accident: 20 Dead In Rolpa District Crash

At least 20 people died when a jeep carrying pilgrims fell off a cliff in Nepal’s Rolpa district.

At least 20 people died when a jeep carrying pilgrims fell off a cliff in Nepal’s Rolpa district. Photo: AI Generated
At least 20 people died when a jeep carrying pilgrims fell off a cliff in Nepal’s Rolpa district. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 00:20 IST

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Nepal Jeep Accident: 20 Dead In Rolpa District Crash

At least 20 people died when a jeep carrying pilgrims fell off a cliff in Nepal’s Rolpa district on Thursday evening, according to police, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the accident occurred in Thabang Rural Municipality when the vehicle veered off a ridge road and fell nearly 800 metres below.

Police said the passengers were travelling from Rukum East to Jaljala to perform rituals on the occasion of the full moon.

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Information officer at the Rolpa District Police Office, Sunil Thapa Nepali, said rescue operations were underway, with police teams and local residents deployed at the site.

Authorities suspect that slippery road conditions caused by rainfall may have led to the vehicle losing control, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

Rolpa’s Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri said personnel were mobilised immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Further details are awaited as rescue and recovery efforts continue. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Tags: 20 peoplenepalpilgrimsRolpa district

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Nepal Jeep Accident: 20 Dead In Rolpa District Crash

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Nepal Jeep Accident: 20 Dead In Rolpa District Crash
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Nepal Jeep Accident: 20 Dead In Rolpa District Crash
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