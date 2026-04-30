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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of April 30. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting GT vs RCB game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 23:16 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL now has 10 teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 leagues in the world. Each team has a mixture of young players from their own country and experienced players from outside their country.

GT Beat RCB In IPL 2026 

Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB were bowled out for 155 but Virat Kohli hit 8,000 IPL runs in India and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took his 350th T20 wicket. Arshad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans, taking 3/22 to run through the middle order. In response, Shubman Gill’s explosive 43 off 18 balls and Jos Buttler’s quickfire 39 helped GT chase the target in just 15.5 overs.

IPL 2026 Points Table After GT vs RCB

The tournament features ten teams, who are split into two groups for the league stage, much like the 2023 Indian Premier League. Every team plays the teams of its own group two times and the teams of the other group one time. This brings all the franchises together which makes rivalries between groups more important. At the end of the league phase the best 4 teams qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams from Qualifier 1 will battle it out for a place in the final. The Eliminator is for the 3rd- and 4th-placed teams. Loser goes home. Qualifying 2 will be between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator. The winner of this game goes to the finals. The standings are determined by the points earned. Teams level on points are separated by net run-rate. Punjab Kings are at the top at the moment with 13 points. Gujarat Titans stay at 5th position after the win. 

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Teams P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS 8 6 1 1 13 +1.043
2 RCB 9 6 3 0 12 +1.420
3 SRH 9 6 3 0 12 +0.832
4 RR 9 6 3 0 12 +0.617
5 GT 9 5 4 0 10 -0.192
6 CSK 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121
7 DC 8 3 5 0 6 -1.060
8 KKR 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751
9 MI 8 2 6 0 4 -0.784
10 LSG 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Points Table Updated After GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Match 

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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