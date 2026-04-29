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Home > Regionals News > ‘We Kept Falling Sick’: YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat, Neetu Bisht Allege Cook Spit While Making Food, Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces

‘We Kept Falling Sick’: YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat, Neetu Bisht Allege Cook Spit While Making Food, Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces

A viral video by Lakhan Arjun Rawat and Neetu Bisht has sparked outrage after alleging their house cook spat while preparing food. The couple claim CCTV footage revealed the disturbing act, raising serious health concerns.

YouTuber couple allege cook spat in food, CCTV video goes viral, raising health concerns and sparking social media outrage. Photos: X.
YouTuber couple allege cook spat in food, CCTV video goes viral, raising health concerns and sparking social media outrage. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 29, 2026 16:59:21 IST

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‘We Kept Falling Sick’: YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat, Neetu Bisht Allege Cook Spit While Making Food, Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces

Popular YouTuber and cricketer Lakhan Arjun Rawat and his wife Neetu Bisht have alleged in a video that their house cook spit while preparing food. According to the couple, the issue came to light after Neetu Bisht reviewed CCTV footage installed in their home. She said she spent nearly 10 minutes scanning the recordings before noticing something deeply unsettling. The footage, now widely circulated on social media, allegedly shows the cook spitting into the sink while preparing meals. The family believes that saliva droplets may have contaminated the food, including rotis and vegetables.

“When I saw it, I was shocked. How can someone spit in the sink?” Neetu is heard saying in the viral clip.

What Lakhan Arjun Rawat, His Wife Neetu Bisht Said About The Cook Spitting Incident

The couple has claimed that the cook may have been engaging in this behaviour for nearly five months. Neetu alleged that despite instructing him to wear a mask due to his gutkha consumption, he failed to comply.

Family members expressed serious concern that the repeated health issues they experienced could be linked to unhygienic food preparation practices.

“We have all been falling sick repeatedly… we are not recovering at all,” Neetu said, raising questions about how long they may have been consuming contaminated food.

Cook Confronted By Neetu Bisht Family, Viral Moment Captured On Video

A video capturing the family confronting the cook has also gone viral. In the footage, Neetu’s mother is seen visibly distressed, questioning the extent of contamination.

“How much of that spit must have fallen on the rotis and vegetables we ate?” she asks.

She further adds, “Because of him, we are unknowingly disrespecting God.”

The remarks reflect both health concerns and emotional distress within the household.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

The incident has sparked strong reactions online. Lakhan Rawat’s sister expressed disbelief in a social media post, writing:

“Whom do you even trust anymore?”

She described the alleged act as “disgusting” and a “complete breach of trust.” Rawat responded, stating he was still trying to process the situation.

A separate post circulating on X  amplified the claims, warning users about similar incidents, “Guys, beware! These days, even domestic helpers have started spitting in food… Just imagine how much saliva must be going onto the rotis and into the vegetables from last many months.”

Thook Jihad In Focus

The controversy comes amid growing concern over food contamination incidents. Uttarakhand and UP have recently announced strict measures to address such practices.

Uttarakhand has proposed fines of up to ₹1 lakh for contaminating food with substances like spit, urine, or dirt. Meanwhile, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh is preparing to introduce stringent regulations.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of Kolhapur Sex Scandal Accused Shahid Sameer Sanadi Apologizes After Arrested In Maharashtra, Who Filmed Obscene Videos

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Tags: cookhome-hero-pos-7lakhan arjun rawatNeetu Bishtspittingthook jihadviral newsyoutuber

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‘We Kept Falling Sick’: YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat, Neetu Bisht Allege Cook Spit While Making Food, Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces

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‘We Kept Falling Sick’: YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat, Neetu Bisht Allege Cook Spit While Making Food, Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces

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‘We Kept Falling Sick’: YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat, Neetu Bisht Allege Cook Spit While Making Food, Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces
‘We Kept Falling Sick’: YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat, Neetu Bisht Allege Cook Spit While Making Food, Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces
‘We Kept Falling Sick’: YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat, Neetu Bisht Allege Cook Spit While Making Food, Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces
‘We Kept Falling Sick’: YouTuber Lakhan Arjun Rawat, Neetu Bisht Allege Cook Spit While Making Food, Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces

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