BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I Chattogram Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport After Toss Delay? Check Current Weather

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I Chattogram Weather Update: The second T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand, set to be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram, is now in doubt. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series after a clinical 6-wicket win in the first match but the weather gods seem to have a different script for the second match.

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I: What Is The Current Ground Situation?

The situation in Chattogram continues to be grim at 15:10 local time. The toss has been delayed by heavy rain and the ground is at present covered. There was a brief period where the rain eased to a drizzle at around 14:00 Local Time but it has returned with a vengeance Drainage at the stadium is said to be superb, but with water sitting on the outfield and the sky still dark, the grounds crew is running against time.

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I: What Is The Overs and Cut-off Timings?

The match has already reached the point where overs are being lost. According to officials on the ground, the following cut-off times are critical:

15:10 Local Time: The official threshold where overs began to be curtailed.

17:16 Local Time: The ultimate cut-off for a shortened five-over-a-side contest. If the match cannot commence by this time, it will be abandoned.

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I: What Will Be The Weather Forecast Going Forward?

The prediction for Wednesday in Chattogram is not good news for the cricket fanatics. Meteorologists predicted a high probability of precipitation throughout the afternoon and evening. The area has experienced frequent thunderstorms and humidity levels in excess of 80%. Even if the rain stopped, heavy cloud cover and no sunshine will make drying the outfield a big problem for the stadium staff.

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I: What Will Be The Series Implications?

For New Zealand this is a must-win game to keep the series alive. The young Kiwi side will be looking to bounce back after failing to defend their total in the series opener. Their batting revolves around Katene Clarke, who made a good half century in the first match. But their inexperienced bowling attack needs to be given a chance to challenge the Bangladeshi batsmen on what is often a true Chattogram pitch.

A “No Result” would still keep them ahead in the series for Bangladesh, but they would want to seal the trophy with a win today. The next few hours will decide whether we see some action today at Sagarika. So fans keep your eyes on the skies.