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LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I Today Match Updates: Heavy Rain Delays Toss And Start in Chattogram; BAN Aim to Seal Series vs NZ

🕒 Updated: April 29, 2026 14:18:02 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

BAN vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I Match Live updates: Catch live score, live cricket score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, BAN vs NZ live score, BAN vs NZ live match score and updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Chattogram here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on FanCode.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today, 2nd T20I Live Match Updates:  Heavy rain and thunderstorm delays the toss in the second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Chattogram on Wednesday. The pitch is mostly covered but the outfield is taking a real beating at the moment. Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the second T20I between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Stay tuned for BAN vs NZ Live Score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, live cricket score, live score today, BAN vs NZ Live Cricket Score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BAN vs NZ Live Match here on NewsX.

In the first T20I, the Bangla Tigers registered a comfortable six-wicket win over the Black Caps, chasing down a target of 183 with two overs to spare. This was also Bangladesh’s highest successful run chase at Chattogram. Meanwhile, the visitors will be hoping their inexperienced bowling lineup steps up and delivers a strong performance against the home side. New Zealand must win this match to keep the three-match series alive. In the first T20I, chasing a target of 183 runs in the second innings, Towhid Hridoy starred with the bat in hand and played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs in 27 balls. He struck a couple of fours and three sixes in a match-winning knock for his team. 

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, which is typically thought of as a balanced surface, has plenty to offer both batters and bowlers. In the last game, both teams were effective with the bat, but given the conditions, chasing appeared to be easier. Again, the toss could be important because teams are likely to want to bowl first. Taking everything into account, the situation suggests a fiercely contested match in which neither team has a clear advantage. 

BAN vs NZ: Bangladesh Last 5 Match Results

 

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Margin

Apr 27, 2026

New Zealand

Chattogram

Win

Won by 6 wickets

Dec 2, 2025

Ireland

Chattogram

Win

Won by 8 wickets

Nov 29, 2025

Ireland

Chattogram

Win

Won by 4 wickets

Nov 27, 2025

Ireland

Chattogram

Loss

Lost by 39 runs

Oct 31, 2025

West Indies

Chattogram

Loss

Lost by 5 Wickets

BAN vs NZ: New Zealand Last 5 Match Results

 

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Margin

Apr 27, 2026

Bangladesh

Chattogram

Loss

Lost by 6 wickets

Mar 25, 2026

South Africa

Christchurch

Loss

Lost by 33 runs

Mar 22, 2026

South Africa

Wellington

Loss

Lost by 19 runs

Mar 20, 2026

South Africa

Auckland

Won

Won by 8 wickets

Mar 17, 2026

South Africa

Hamilton

Won

Won by 68 runs

Bangladesh Squad

Litton Das (C/wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan.

New Zealand Squad

Nick Kelly (C), Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham.

Live Updates

  • 13:53 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    NZ vs BAN Live Cricket Score: A Fan Gives an Update From Chattogram!

  • 13:44 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Score Today Match: Good News From Chattogram!

    Some positive signs from Chattogram as the rain has eased, and we could be in for some action soon. There’s still a slight drizzle, though and once that clears, the groundstaff can begin the clean-up. The drainage system here is excellent, but it will still take a bit of time to get the outfield ready.

  • 13:21 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    Live Cricket Score BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I Updates: Rain Breaks Calls For a Coffee!

  • 13:11 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Cricket Score And Updates: Covers Firmly in Place in Chattogram!

    The ground staff have ensured that the field is fully covered, with covers firmly in place across almost the entire pitch and large parts of the outfield. The toss has been delayed for now. Meanwhile, we will bring you further updates as soon as more information becomes available.

  • 13:06 (IST) 29 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Score And Updates: Latest Update From Chattogram!

    Both the Bangladesh national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team have arrived at the venue for the 2nd T20I, but the weather isn’t playing along. A thunderstorm and heavy rain continue to lash the port city, with the pitches safely under covers while the outfield is taking a proper hit. The only positive about the venue is that it boasts excellent drainage facilities, so there’s still hope for play, provided rain stays away for at least an hour.

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LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I Today Match Updates: Heavy Rain Delays Toss And Start in Chattogram; BAN Aim to Seal Series vs NZ

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LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I Today Match Updates: Heavy Rain Delays Toss And Start in Chattogram; BAN Aim to Seal Series vs NZ
LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I Today Match Updates: Heavy Rain Delays Toss And Start in Chattogram; BAN Aim to Seal Series vs NZ
LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I Today Match Updates: Heavy Rain Delays Toss And Start in Chattogram; BAN Aim to Seal Series vs NZ
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