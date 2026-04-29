LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20I Today Match Updates: Heavy Rain Delays Toss And Start in Chattogram; BAN Aim to Seal Series vs NZ

BAN vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I Match Live updates: Catch live score, live cricket score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, BAN vs NZ live score, BAN vs NZ live match score and updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Chattogram here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on FanCode.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today, 2nd T20I Live Match Updates: Heavy rain and thunderstorm delays the toss in the second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Chattogram on Wednesday. The pitch is mostly covered but the outfield is taking a real beating at the moment. Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the second T20I between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Stay tuned for BAN vs NZ Live Score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, live cricket score, live score today, BAN vs NZ Live Cricket Score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BAN vs NZ Live Match here on NewsX.
In the first T20I, the Bangla Tigers registered a comfortable six-wicket win over the Black Caps, chasing down a target of 183 with two overs to spare. This was also Bangladesh’s highest successful run chase at Chattogram. Meanwhile, the visitors will be hoping their inexperienced bowling lineup steps up and delivers a strong performance against the home side. New Zealand must win this match to keep the three-match series alive. In the first T20I, chasing a target of 183 runs in the second innings, Towhid Hridoy starred with the bat in hand and played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs in 27 balls. He struck a couple of fours and three sixes in a match-winning knock for his team.
The pitch at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, which is typically thought of as a balanced surface, has plenty to offer both batters and bowlers. In the last game, both teams were effective with the bat, but given the conditions, chasing appeared to be easier. Again, the toss could be important because teams are likely to want to bowl first. Taking everything into account, the situation suggests a fiercely contested match in which neither team has a clear advantage.
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Margin
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Apr 27, 2026
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New Zealand
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Chattogram
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Win
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Won by 6 wickets
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Dec 2, 2025
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Ireland
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Chattogram
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Win
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Won by 8 wickets
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Nov 29, 2025
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Ireland
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Chattogram
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Win
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Won by 4 wickets
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Nov 27, 2025
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Ireland
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Chattogram
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Loss
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Lost by 39 runs
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Oct 31, 2025
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West Indies
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Chattogram
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Loss
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Lost by 5 Wickets
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Margin
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Apr 27, 2026
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Bangladesh
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Chattogram
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Loss
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Lost by 6 wickets
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Mar 25, 2026
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South Africa
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Christchurch
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Loss
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Lost by 33 runs
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Mar 22, 2026
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South Africa
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Wellington
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Loss
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Lost by 19 runs
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Mar 20, 2026
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South Africa
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Auckland
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Won
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Won by 8 wickets
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Mar 17, 2026
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South Africa
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Hamilton
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Won
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Won by 68 runs
Litton Das (C/wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan.
Nick Kelly (C), Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham.
Today Bangladesh vs New Zealand t20i match won’t happen
I live close to the stadium and it has been rainning since 11 am and continues.#BanvNz #BanvsNz
— Siam (@Siam944169) April 29, 2026
Some positive signs from Chattogram as the rain has eased, and we could be in for some action soon. There’s still a slight drizzle, though and once that clears, the groundstaff can begin the clean-up. The drainage system here is excellent, but it will still take a bit of time to get the outfield ready.
Rain delays…#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/X8cRlw8nwE
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 29, 2026
The ground staff have ensured that the field is fully covered, with covers firmly in place across almost the entire pitch and large parts of the outfield. The toss has been delayed for now. Meanwhile, we will bring you further updates as soon as more information becomes available.
Both the Bangladesh national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team have arrived at the venue for the 2nd T20I, but the weather isn’t playing along. A thunderstorm and heavy rain continue to lash the port city, with the pitches safely under covers while the outfield is taking a proper hit. The only positive about the venue is that it boasts excellent drainage facilities, so there’s still hope for play, provided rain stays away for at least an hour.