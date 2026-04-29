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Home > Entertainment News > Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’

Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’

Announced in 2021, Jee Le Zaraa generated immense excitement as a female-led friendship road film. The project is often described as a spiritual successor to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row (Instagram | Farhan Akhtar)
Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row (Instagram | Farhan Akhtar)

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: April 29, 2026 17:29:02 IST

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Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’

Speculation around Jee Le Zaraa has been doing the rounds for months. Reports claimed that the much-awaited road-trip film had been shelved or could even see a recast. Now, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has addressed the rumours, offering clarity on the fate of the project. Speaking about the film, Farhan dismissed reports of the project being abandoned and maintained that Jee Le Zaraa is very much on track. Announced in 2021, the film generated immense excitement as a female-led friendship road film. 

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan said, “There is some kind of chaotic design to all of it. I couldn’t write it down and tell you, but it comes from whatever feels right in – that I really must do this. It is going to be an experience that if I don’t do, I will miss…It’s been four and a half years of me as a director trying to put a film together, and for various reasons, one wheel or the other keeps falling off. But, I am excited about wanting to do it. I feel that in some way, the universe is testing me, to see how badly do I want it. So, I am just waiting for that final wheel to be put back in place.”

The project is often described as a spiritual successor to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. But the film has seen repeated delays, prompting rumours that the original cast might be replaced or that the project may be indefinitely pushed. Farhan’s latest remarks, however, suggested that the film might be delayed but not derailed. The director acknowledged that aligning schedules of its leading stars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, has been a major challenge and this has contributed to the delay.

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Farhan opened up on the cast and said, “There are too many rumours doing the rounds about too many things. I have always maintained that I honestly don’t like keeping any secrets when I am making a film. Every time I felt like something is ready to go, I have put it out in the world, and shared it with them. And I’ll do the same. Right now, I am just a little bit in a place where I really need to think very seriously about what I want to do next as a director. Because so many things have transpired in the last couple of years that I feel I just need to catch my breath, and really kind of just see where my heart lies with it. So, once that happens, I will let the world know.”

Don 3 Controversy Continues To Follow Farhan

The filmmaker’s comments on Jee Le Zaraa come amid ongoing chatter around Don 3. The project has been surrounded by controversy ever since Ranveer Singh was announced as the new Don, replacing Shah Rukh Khan. While the casting sparked reactions online, Farhan defended the reboot and urged audiences to give the new vision a chance. Recently, Ranveer also reportedly walked out of Don 3 and is set to prioritise Pralay following the success of Dhurandhar.

What’s Next On Farhan Akhtar’s Work Front

On the work front, Farhan is juggling multiple projects. Apart from directing Don 3, he is also expected to focus on Jee Le Zaraa once schedules align. With two ambitious directorial ventures in the pipeline, Farhan seems poised for a busy phase ahead.

ALSO READ: Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse

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Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’

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Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’

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Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’
Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’
Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’
Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’

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