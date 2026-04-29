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Home > Entertainment News > Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse

Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse

Referring to the widely discussed Epstein Files, the singer described the composer as the ‘king’ of such behaviour.

Singer Swagatha (PHOTO: IG)
Singer Swagatha (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 29, 2026 16:43:20 IST

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Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse

A well-known Tamil singer recently appeared on the YouTube channel Sivasankari Talks, where she made serious allegations against a music composer. Speaking candidly, she accused him of sexual abuse and intimidation, even referring to him as the ‘Epstein of Madras’. She also revealed that the experience pushed her to leave Chennai for Rishikesh and nearly give up her career in the film industry.

Singer alleges abuse and explains sudden move

During the conversation, the singer opened up about why she distanced herself from the Tamil film industry. She said her decision to move to Rishikesh came after an incident of sexual abuse by a music director. Although she did not name the individual, she alleged that he followed a similar pattern of behaviour with multiple women.

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A post shared by Sivasankari Talks (@sivasankari_talks)

She recalled that the alleged abuse took place inside the composer’s studio — a space where she initially felt safe. According to her, the room was soundproof, locked, and equipped with CCTV cameras, including some she believes were hidden. She further claimed that the incident was recorded and later used to threaten and intimidate her. “It was a soundproof room, even if I screamed, no one could hear me,” she said.

Claims of manipulation and intimidation

Referring to the widely discussed Epstein Files, the singer described the composer as the ‘king’ of such behaviour. She alleged that he would first build trust as a mentor, then exploit that relationship by creating emotional dependence and exerting financial pressure. According to her, he would borrow money, delay repayment, and gradually take control.

She also claimed to have received messages from other women who described similar experiences, calling it a recurring pattern and even his ‘hobby’. In a disturbing allegation, she further stated that children were secretly recorded in the studio.

Aftermath and emotional impact

The singer shared that the aftermath of the alleged abuse was equally traumatic. She claimed she was shamed, falsely accused of theft, and defamed within the industry. She also alleged that members of the accused composer’s family were involved in this harassment.

As a result, she withdrew from public life for a period, dealing with the emotional toll and undergoing treatment to cope with the trauma. “I felt like the parts of my body he touched shouldn’t exist,” she said.

Earlier disclosures and legal action

This is not the first time the singer has spoken about her experience. She had previously shared details of the alleged abuse on social media in 2022 and 2023. While she said she consulted lawyers and senior officials, she did not file a formal complaint at the time, fearing a lack of support.

Now, however, she says she is determined to pursue legal action. She also emphasised that her intention is to prevent other women from going through a similar ordeal.

For context, Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender who died in 2019. Since 2025, authorities in the United States have released millions of documents, images, videos, and emails related to his crimes, collectively referred to as the Epstein Files.

ALSO READ:  West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

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Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse

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Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse

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Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse
Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse
Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse
Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse

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