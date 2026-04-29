Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld

The Election Commission of India has announced repolling in booths where black and white tape was found covering the BJP symbol button on EVMs, triggering fresh concerns during the ongoing Bengal Elections.

As per reports, State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that the action will not be limited to a few booths if the issue turns out to be widespread. He made it clear that stricter steps, including repolling across an entire Assembly constituency, could be taken depending on the scale of the problem.

Bengal Elections: Repoll Ordered Over EVM Tape Controversy

“Repolling will be conducted in all polling stations where black or white tape has been found on EVMs. On the other hand, if such incidents of tape being found are reported in a large number of booths in any Assembly constituency, then repolling will be held across the entire Assembly seat,” Agarwal said, as per reports.

The development came soon after the BJP raised the issue publicly. Party leader Amit Malviya shared a purported video on X, claiming it showed that the option to vote for the BJP had been blocked using tape on the voting machine.

Bengal Elections: BJP Flags ‘Blocked Vote’ Allegation

Reports say that, according to Malviya, the video was from a polling booth in the Falta Assembly constituency in Diamond Harbour. He directly targeted Mamata Banerjee over the issue, linking it to broader political allegations.

“This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour,” Malviya said, escalating the political tone around the Bengal Elections.

Bengal Elections: Claims of Wider Pattern Across Booths

Malviya did not stop at a single booth claim. He alleged that similar issues were found in multiple polling stations, suggesting a pattern rather than an isolated incident.

He said, “This is the so-called ‘Diamond Harbour Model,’ the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat,” adding another layer of accusation during the heated Bengal Elections.

Bengal Elections: Demand for Immediate Repoll Intensifies

The BJP leader also demanded urgent action from authorities, calling for repolling in all affected booths. He backed his claims by listing specific locations where the alleged tampering took place.

“We demand an immediate repoll in all affected booths in Falta where such incidents have occurred. Details of a couple of such booths, along with evidence, are provided below: Falta 144 Part 170 Room No. 2 – Harindanga High School. Booth 189 is also compromised in a similar manner along with several others,” Malviya said, as per reports.

Bengal Elections: High Stakes and Growing Scrutiny

With these developments, the Bengal Elections have entered a more tense phase, with questions being raised about the integrity of polling in certain areas. The Election Commission’s response shows that authorities are taking the matter seriously, at least in terms of initiating repolls where needed.

At the same time, the political back-and-forth continues to intensify, with both allegations and counter-narratives shaping the discourse around the Bengal Elections, making every development crucial in the larger electoral battle.

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