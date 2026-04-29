Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld

Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld

The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in booths where tape allegedly covered the BJP symbol on EVMs during the Bengal Elections, with officials warning that entire constituencies could see repolls if the issue is widespread.

ECI orders repolling in Bengal, where the BJP option on the EVM was covered with tape (Image: X/ amitmalviya)
ECI orders repolling in Bengal, where the BJP option on the EVM was covered with tape (Image: X/ amitmalviya)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 29, 2026 15:19:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld

The Election Commission of India has announced repolling in booths where black and white tape was found covering the BJP symbol button on EVMs, triggering fresh concerns during the ongoing Bengal Elections.

As per reports, State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that the action will not be limited to a few booths if the issue turns out to be widespread. He made it clear that stricter steps, including repolling across an entire Assembly constituency, could be taken depending on the scale of the problem.

Bengal Elections: Repoll Ordered Over EVM Tape Controversy

“Repolling will be conducted in all polling stations where black or white tape has been found on EVMs. On the other hand, if such incidents of tape being found are reported in a large number of booths in any Assembly constituency, then repolling will be held across the entire Assembly seat,” Agarwal said, as per reports. 

The development came soon after the BJP raised the issue publicly. Party leader Amit Malviya shared a purported video on X, claiming it showed that the option to vote for the BJP had been blocked using tape on the voting machine.

Bengal Elections: BJP Flags ‘Blocked Vote’ Allegation

Reports say that, according to Malviya, the video was from a polling booth in the Falta Assembly constituency in Diamond Harbour. He directly targeted Mamata Banerjee over the issue, linking it to broader political allegations.

“This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour,” Malviya said, escalating the political tone around the Bengal Elections.

Bengal Elections: Claims of Wider Pattern Across Booths

Malviya did not stop at a single booth claim. He alleged that similar issues were found in multiple polling stations, suggesting a pattern rather than an isolated incident.

He said, “This is the so-called ‘Diamond Harbour Model,’ the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat,” adding another layer of accusation during the heated Bengal Elections.

Bengal Elections: Demand for Immediate Repoll Intensifies

The BJP leader also demanded urgent action from authorities, calling for repolling in all affected booths. He backed his claims by listing specific locations where the alleged tampering took place.

“We demand an immediate repoll in all affected booths in Falta where such incidents have occurred. Details of a couple of such booths, along with evidence, are provided below: Falta 144 Part 170 Room No. 2 – Harindanga High School. Booth 189 is also compromised in a similar manner along with several others,” Malviya said, as per reports. 

Bengal Elections: High Stakes and Growing Scrutiny

With these developments, the Bengal Elections have entered a more tense phase, with questions being raised about the integrity of polling in certain areas. The Election Commission’s response shows that authorities are taking the matter seriously, at least in terms of initiating repolls where needed.

At the same time, the political back-and-forth continues to intensify, with both allegations and counter-narratives shaping the discourse around the Bengal Elections, making every development crucial in the larger electoral battle.

Also Read: TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026BJP vs TMCwest bengal assembly election 2026

RELATED News

West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results Today: Check Exact Date and Time, Where and How to Watch, Live Streaming, Full List Of Pollsters

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voter Turnout LIVE: Over 61% Voting Till 3 PM Amid BJP–TMC Battle

LATEST NEWS

Trump Recalls Mom’s ‘CRUSH’ On King Charles III Amid NATO Tensions; UK-US Strain Surfaces During Royal Visit

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Major Market Crash in 2026–27, Says He Plans to Grow Richer

Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld

Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim

Royal Enfield Introduces Heritage Collection: Blending Legacy With Modern Design And New Cosmetic Updates — Check All Details And Availability

BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I Chattogram Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport After Toss Delay? Check Current Weather

Cancer Love Horoscope Today (29 April 2026): Love, Romance, Career, Money & Finance Zodic Predictions Revealed

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet

Palladian Partners Builds 15,000+ Certified Channel Network in MMR as Regulatory Push Reshapes Brokerage Landscape

Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld
Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld
Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld
Bengal Elections Controversy Deepens As ECI Announces Repoll In Falta Booths With ‘Blocked’ BJP Button, Warns Entire Constituency Voting May Be Reheld

QUICK LINKS