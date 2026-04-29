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Home > Elections > ‘TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling

‘TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling

During the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP candidate and RG Kar victim’s mother Ratna Debnath alleged that TMC supporters tried to attack her and used abusive language. The claims come amid heightened political tension and security concerns during polling.

'TMC Goons Tried To Attack...Used Abusive Language': BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim's Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling (Image: ANI)
'TMC Goons Tried To Attack...Used Abusive Language': BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim's Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 14:56:18 IST

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‘TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling

Political tension escalated in West Bengal’s Panihati Assembly constituency on Wednesday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, who is also the mother of Ratna Debnath, the victim of rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College, claimed that she was singled out and intimidated by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during the voting process. 

What Did BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Say?

Speaking to ANI, Ratna Debnath alleged that she was abused and intimidated, claiming that attempts were made to attack her during her visit to a polling area. “TMC goons who tried to attack me were using abusive language. They said I was doing business in my daughter’s name. They misbehaved with me and said that they would see me on 4th May. I complained to the police and demanded their arrest, but the police asked me to leave the spot. I asked them to allow my Chief Election Agent to be with me, but they did not allow it. After I complained at the police station, they came and removed all the TMC workers who were present there,” she said. Further, RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim’s father, Sekharranjan Debnath, also alleged that they were confronted and intimidated by a group of motorcycle-borne individuals. “TMC goons on a motorbike were present on the way as we were passing. They also sloganeered at us. They brought many more TMC goons with them and tried to attack us. Police didn’t remove them (TMC workers) but asked us to go away from the spot. They are doing all this because they are scared of us,” he told ANI. Jay Saha, Chief Election Agent for BJP’s candidate Ratna Debnath, also accused the ruling party workers of influencing voters at polling booths.

West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voter Turnout

“A Councillor (TMC), along with his goons was present at the polling booth trying to influence & threaten the voters. My candidate protested against it. When her daughter was not safe in Bengal, how can she be safe? She is fighting for the safety of women. The people of Panihati have decided to elect her to the Assembly. Till noon, 50% voter turnout has been recorded,” he told ANI. Voting is underway amid tight security arrangements, with political parties trading allegations of intimidation and misconduct at several polling stations. Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, has alleged that he was surrounded and attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters during his visit to a polling booth. He chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Hindu Hindu bhai bhai’ as he left from a polling booth. The incident took place when he arrived to inspect a polling station, following which a group of TMC supporters raised slogans of “Jai Bengal” and allegedly surrounded him. West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 61.11 per cent till 1 pm on Wednesday, as polling is underway for 142 Assembly seats in the second phase of the state elections. Hooghly led the districts with a turnout of 64.57 percent, followed by Howrah with 60.68 percent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). During the same period, 60.18 percent of voters in Kolkata North and 57.73 percent in Kolkata South cast ballots. Nadia had a voter turnout of 61.41% till 1 PM, indicating a notable level of involvement as well. In the 2026 elections, the Trinamool Congress and the BJP will square off in West Bengal. 

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As voting proceeds into the party’s traditional strongholds in South Bengal and Kolkata, the second round of the polls is largely regarded as the “litmus test” for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). In West Bengal, 142 of the 294 seats are covered by the second phase. 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women, and 792 transgender voters make up the approximately 3.21 crore total electorate.There are 1,448 candidates running, 220 of whom are female, and 41,001 polling places, more than 8,000 of which are run solely by women. On May 4, the votes will be counted. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voter Turnout LIVE: 18.39% Polling in 2 Hours, Narendra Modi & Amit Shah Urge Record Voting Amid BJP–TMC Battle

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026BJP candidatePanihatiPhase 2 pollingRatna debnathrg kar caseTMC controversywest bengal assembly election 2026west bengal elections

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‘TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling

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‘TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling

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‘TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling
‘TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling
‘TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling
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