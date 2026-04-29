West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2, Voter Turnout LIVE: Mega Voting Kicks Off, PM Modi, Amit Shah Urge Record Turnout Amid BJP-TMC Intense Battle

West Bengal Election 2026 Voter Turnout: The second and final polling phase begins today after West Bengal achieved its highest-ever voter turnout during the first polling phase. The voting process in this round functions as a “litmus test” for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) because it moves into the party’s protected regions of South Bengal and Kolkata. The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 official voting period starts after the state conducted extensive mock elections throughout its key electoral districts.

The early morning images showed the state operating in “mission mode.” The election team and polling staff assembled at dawn for mock polls because this procedure needs to be done to maintain EVMs and VVPAT machines security.

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The electoral battle involves two major political parties, with the Trinamool Congress party currently in charge working to maintain its authority, and the Bharatiya Janata Party attempting to increase its influence throughout West Bengal.

The total number of stations includes 39,301 primary stations and 1700 secondary stations. There are 8845 polling stations operated entirely by women, 13 stations operated by people with disabilities, and 258 stations designated as “model” polling facilities. All 41,001 polling locations will have webcasting available.

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The TMC aims to achieve its fourth consecutive election victory while the BJP seeks to win power after increasing its seat count to 77 during the 2021 elections. The Left political parties work to recover their previous power as they try to retake control of the state which they ruled for many years, while Congress makes a comeback in this important national state.

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9:00 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters in West Bengal to turn out in large numbers as polling for the second phase of the 2026 Assembly elections began across 142 constituencies.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister called on citizens to strengthen democracy through active participation, with a special focus on women and young voters.

“Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise,” PM Modi wrote.

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The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the ‘litmus test’ for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party’s traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.

1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the ‘Big Five’ urban contests. The high-stakes seat of Kolkata Bhabanipur Constituency is witnessing a clash of heavyweights in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee versus LoP Suvendu Adhikari. Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile star-studded battle.

Also Read: West Bengal Election Exit Poll Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch