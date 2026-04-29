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Home > World News > London Knife Attack: Man Arrested After Targeted Stabbing In Jewish Neighbourhood Of Golders Green, Two Injured

London Knife Attack: Man Arrested After Targeted Stabbing In Jewish Neighbourhood Of Golders Green, Two Injured

A man was arrested in London after two people were stabbed in Golders Green, with Shomrim saying the suspect tried to target Jewish members of the public before being detained.

London Knife Attack (Images: X/ Osint613)
London Knife Attack (Images: X/ Osint613)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 29, 2026 17:21:10 IST

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London Knife Attack: Man Arrested After Targeted Stabbing In Jewish Neighbourhood Of Golders Green, Two Injured

London: A man has been arrested by British police after two people were stabbed in Golders Green, an area in north London known for its large Jewish population. The incident has raised fresh concerns in the community, especially as it comes amid a rise in similar cases targeting Jewish-linked locations.

According to the Jewish community security organisation Shomrim, the situation unfolded quickly. In a post on X, the group said a man was seen running with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. Shomrim officers responded immediately and detained the suspect before police arrived.

Knife Attack in Golders Green Sparks Panic

Shomrim further said that when police reached the scene, they used a taser on the suspect to take control of the situation. The Metropolitan Police, however, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving some questions unanswered in the immediate aftermath.

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The two people who were stabbed received urgent medical attention. Shomrim confirmed that they were being treated by Hatzola, a volunteer ambulance service that often responds quickly within the community during emergencies.

Community Response and Official Statements

The incident quickly drew reactions from other Jewish organisations. The Community Security Trust shared a statement on social media, confirming the attack and arrest. The group said, “There has been a knife attack today in Golders Green. The suspect has been arrested. We would like to thank @shomrimlondon, @Hatzola and @metpoliceuk for their swift response. We are working closely with the police and urge anyone with information to contact the police, Shomrim and CST immediately.”

This response highlighted both the seriousness of the incident and the coordination between community groups and authorities. It also showed how quickly such organisations act during emergencies to ensure safety and support for victims.

Rising Concerns After Series of Incidents

Tensions continue to run high following the attack. In the past month, counter-terrorism officers have arrested over 25 individuals in connection to ongoing investigations involving attacks against Jewish-affiliated properties. Investigations have led people living in Golders Green to feel increasingly uneasy.

In addition to these recent investigations, there have also been multiple arson incidents targeting Jewish establishments in north London, which have generated greater anxiety amongst residents. As a result, community members are concerned for their safety and are calling for improved response times and more effective strategies moving forward.

Similar Incidents Add to Growing Fear

While details about this specific case are still emerging, it fits into a broader pattern of worrying incidents. Attacks involving knives, arson, and threats against community spaces have been reported in recent weeks, prompting increased vigilance.

Authorities and community organisations continue to urge people to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. As investigations continue, incidents like this underline the importance of coordination between police and local groups to respond quickly and prevent further harm.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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London Knife Attack: Man Arrested After Targeted Stabbing In Jewish Neighbourhood Of Golders Green, Two Injured

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London Knife Attack: Man Arrested After Targeted Stabbing In Jewish Neighbourhood Of Golders Green, Two Injured
London Knife Attack: Man Arrested After Targeted Stabbing In Jewish Neighbourhood Of Golders Green, Two Injured
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