West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results Today: Check Exact Date and Time, Where and How to Watch, Live Streaming, Full List Of Pollsters

The exit poll results for five state and Union Territory elections will be released today (April 29) after the second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections for 142 seats ends. The results will be announced on May 4 after the counting of votes. Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry voted on April 9 in a single phase. Exit polls, however could not be released till all elections are concluded. With the West Bengal elections ending today, the exit polls will be announced by various TV channels and pollsters immediately following the polls.
Where to Watch Exit Poll Results
After the banends, exit polls will be published and announced on various media, including:
News channels (such as NewsX)
Polling agencies’ websites
Official social media pages of pollsters
Prominent polling agencies including Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, IPSOS and Today’s Chanakya.
NewsX website will also release various exit polls for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.
Timing of Exit Poll and Election Commission Ban
According to the EC, exit polls will only be public after 6:30 PM on April 29, after the West Bengal elections are over.
ECI has put in place a “silence period” barring the publication or carrying out of any voter surveys from 7:00 AM on April 9 to 6:30 PM on April 29.
The government had said that anyone found violating the rules will be punishable with imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both.
Ban on Exit Poll🚫
Time Period 👇
09 April, 2026 – 7:00 AM
To
29 April, 2026 – 6:30 PM
एग्जिट पोल पर प्रतिबंध 🚫
समय अवधि 👇
09 अप्रैल, 2026 – प्रातः 7:00 बजे
से
29 अप्रैल, 2026 – सायं 6:30 बजे#AssemblyElection2024#AssamElections2026#KeralaElections2026… pic.twitter.com/T07lhD0g29
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 29, 2026
West Bengal Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)
The elections are being held in two phases. The first phase was held on April 23 and the second phase is currently going on April 29. The West Bengal Exit Poll will come out from various agencies today (April 29) at 6:30 pm. The votes will be counted on May 4.
West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021:
|Date
|Polling Agency
|AITC+
|BJP+
|SM
|Others
|Lead Margin
|29 Apr 2021
|ABP News – C-Voter
|152–164
|109–121
|14–25
|–
|31–55
|29 Apr 2021
|NK Digital Magazine
|194
|73
|22
|3
|121
|30 Apr – 1 May 2021
|Ekhon Biswa Bangla Sangbad
|217
|63
|8–12
|2
|154
|30 Apr 2021
|FAM Community
|181
|99
|11
|1
|82
|29 Apr 2021
|DB Live
|154–169
|94–109
|24–34
|0–1
|45–75
|29 Apr 2021
|Drishtibhongi
|174
|103
|15
|2
|71
|29 Apr 2021
|Ground Zero Research
|154–186
|96–124
|6–14
|2–3
|30–90
|29 Apr 2021
|IPSOS
|158
|115
|19
|–
|43
|29 Apr 2021
|Today’s Chanakya
|169–191
|97–119
|0–8
|0–3
|50–94
|29 Apr 2021
|ETG Research
|164–176
|105–115
|10–15
|0–1
|49–71
|29 Apr 2021
|P-MARQ
|152–172
|112–132
|10–20
|–
|20–60
|29 Apr 2021
|NEWSX – Polstrat
|152–162
|115–125
|16–26
|–
|27–47
|29 Apr 2021
|TV9 Bharatvarsh – Polstrat
|142–152
|125–135
|16–26
|–
|7–27
|29 Apr 2021
|India Today – Axis My India
|130–156
|134–160
|0–2
|0–1
|Hung
|29 Apr 2021
|India TV – Peoples Pulse
|64–88
|173–192
|7–12
|–
|85–128 (BJP+)
|29 Apr 2021
|Jan Ki Baat
|104–121
|162–185
|3–9
|–
|58–64 (BJP+)
|29 Apr 2021
|Priyo Bandhu Media
|82
|187
|22
|1
|105 (BJP+)
|29 Apr 2021
|Arambagh TV
|84–119
|159–192
|11–20
|–
|40–108 (BJP+)
|29 Apr 2021
|Sudarshan News
|97–104
|170–180
|6–10
|1–3
|66–83 (BJP+)
|29 Apr 2021
|The Enigmous
|188
|91
|13
|0
|97
West Bengal Election Final Results 2021:
|Alliance / Party
|Seats Won
|Vote Share
|Total Seats
|AITC+ (TMC Alliance)
|217
|47.94%
|294
|BJP+ (NDA in WB)
|77
|38.13%
|294
|SM (INC + Left + ISF)
|1
|~5–6%
|294
|Others
|0
|Remaining
|294
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)
Tamil Nadu elections were held in one phase on April 23. Various agencies will release Tamil Nadu Exit Poll today (April 29) after 6:30 pm. The results will be counted on May 4.
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2021:
|Date
|Polling Agency
|SPA (DMK+)
|NDA (AIADMK+)
|Others
|Lead Margin
|29 Apr 2021
|Republic TV – CNX
|160–170
|58–68
|0–8
|92–112
|29 Apr 2021
|ABP / Times Now – C-Voter
|160–172
|58–70
|0–9
|90–114
|29 Apr 2021
|India Today – Axis My India
|175–195
|38–54
|1–7
|121–157
|29 Apr 2021
|India Ahead – P-MARQ
|165–190
|40–65
|2–9
|100–150
|29 Apr 2021
|News24 – Today’s Chanakya
|164–186
|46–68
|0–6
|96–140
|29 Apr 2021
|TV9 – Polstrat
|143–153
|75–85
|2–12
|58–78
|29 Apr 2021
|Shining India News
|147–177
|59–81
|0–2
|66–118
|29 Apr 2021
|Patriotic Voter
|153
|74
|7
|72
|29 Apr 2021
|Democracy Times Network
|181–193
|44–52
|1–3
|129–149
|29 Apr 2021
|SPICK News – MCV Network
|146
|85
|3
|61
|29 Apr 2021
|Thanthi TV
|133
|68
|–
|65
Tamil Nadu Election Final Results 2021:
|Alliance / Party
|Seats Won
|Vote Share
|Total Seats
|SPA (DMK+ Alliance)
|159
|~45.4%
|234
|NDA (AIADMK+ Alliance)
|75
|~39.7%
|234
|Others
|0
|Remaining
|234
Assam Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)
Assam went to elections in one phase on April 9. The Assam Exit Poll will be available from various organisations today (April 29) after 6:30 pm. The votes will be counted on May 4.
Assam Exit Poll Results 2021:
|Date
|Polling Agency
|NDA
|Mahajot (Congress+)
|Others
|Lead Margin
|29 Apr 2021
|Republic – CNX
|74–84
|40–50
|1–3
|24–44
|29 Apr 2021
|India Today – Axis My India
|75–85
|40–50
|1–4
|25–45
|29 Apr 2021
|India News – Jan Ki Baat
|70–81
|45–55
|0–1
|15–36
|29 Apr 2021
|Sudarshan News
|65–75
|45–55
|0–4
|10–30
|29 Apr 2021
|ABP News – C-Voter
|58–71
|53–66
|0–5
|Hung
|29 Apr 2021
|News24 – Today’s Chanakya
|70
|56
|0
|14
|29 Apr 2021
|TV9 Bharatvarsh – Polstrat
|59–69
|55–65
|1–3
|Hung
|29 Apr 2021
|Times Now – C-Voter
|65
|59
|2
|6
|29 Apr 2021
|Pratidin Time
|67
|59
|0–4
|8
|29 Apr 2021
|India Ahead – P-MARQ
|62–70
|56–64
|0–4
|Hung
Assam Election Final Results 2021:
|Alliance / Party
|Seats Won
|Vote Share
|Total Seats
|NDA (BJP+ Alliance)
|75
|~44.5%
|126
|Mahajot (Congress+ Alliance)
|50
|~43.9%
|126
|Others
|1
|Remaining
|126
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)
The elections in Puducherry took place in a single phase on April 9, and the counting will be on May 4. Puducherry Exit Poll will be conducted by various polling agencies today (April 29) after 6:30 pm.
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2021:
|Date
|Polling Agency
|NDA
|UPA
|Others
|Lead Margin
|29 Apr 2021
|Republic TV – CNX
|16–20
|11–13
|–
|5–7
|29 Apr 2021
|Patriotic Voter
|18
|12
|–
|6
|29 Apr 2021
|ABP News – C-Voter
|19–23
|6–10
|1–2
|9–17
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Final Results 2021:
|Alliance / Party
|Seats Won
|Vote Share
|Total Seats
|NDA (AINRC + BJP + Allies)
|16
|~45%
|30
|UPA (INC + DMK + Allies)
|14
|~43%
|30
|Others
|0
|Remaining
|30
Kerala Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)
These elections have been conducted in one phase on April 9. Kerala Exit Polls will be released by several organisations today (April 29) after 6:30 pm. The counting will be held on May 4.
|Date
|Polling Agency
|LDF
|UDF
|NDA
|Others
|Lead Margin
|29 Apr 2021
|India News iTV – Jan Ki Baat
|64–76
|61–71
|2–4
|–
|Hung
|29 Apr 2021
|Patriotic Voter
|84–92
|45–51
|2–4
|0–1
|14–22
|29 Apr 2021
|India Today – Axis My India
|104–120
|20–36
|0–2
|0–2
|34–50
|29 Apr 2021
|Manorama News – VMR
|68–78
|59–70
|0–2
|0–1
|Hung
|29 Apr 2021
|News24 – Today’s Chanakya
|93–111
|26–44
|0–6
|0–2
|23–41
|29 Apr 2021
|DB Live
|54–61
|74–80
|2–7
|–
|4–10 (UDF+)
|29 Apr 2021
|Reporter TV – P-MARQ
|72–79
|60–66
|0–3
|0–1
|2–8
|29 Apr 2021
|Republic – CNX
|72–80
|58–64
|1–5
|–
|2–9
|29 Apr 2021
|Sudarshan News
|70–80
|59–65
|2–6
|1–3
|Hung
|29 Apr 2021
|Times Now / ABP – C-Voter
|71–77
|62–68
|0–2
|–
|1–7
|29 Apr 2021
|TV9 Bharatvarsh – Polstrat
|70–80
|59–69
|0–2
|–
|Hung
Kerala Final Results 2021
|Alliance / Party
|Seats Won
|Vote Share
|Total Seats
|LDF (Left Democratic Front)
|99
|~45.4%
|140
|UDF (United Democratic Front)
|41
|~39.5%
|140
|NDA (BJP Alliance)
|0
|~12.4%
|140
|Others
|0
|Remaining
|140
What is an Exit Poll?
Exit polls are forecasts of the election results by polling agencies, based on data collected from voters right after they vote.
Participants are typically asked who they have voted for and demographic information like age, sex and residential community. This information is used to analyse voting patterns and changes in opinion.
These polls are conducted outside polling stations using a questionnaire, which may include close-ended questions to expedite responses.
While commonly used, exit polls have been criticised for their reliability in past elections.
Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin