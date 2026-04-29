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Home > Elections > West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results Today: Check Exact Date and Time, Where and How to Watch, Live Streaming, Full List Of Pollsters

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results Today: Check Exact Date and Time, Where and How to Watch, Live Streaming, Full List Of Pollsters

Exit poll results for five key Assembly and UT elections will be released today after voting concludes in West Bengal. The Election Commission has put a ban on pollsters to publish forecasts before the elections end.

Puducherry Exit Poll 2026
Puducherry Exit Poll 2026

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 29, 2026 14:22:09 IST

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West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results Today: Check Exact Date and Time, Where and How to Watch, Live Streaming, Full List Of Pollsters

The exit poll results for five state and Union Territory elections will be released today (April 29) after the second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections for 142 seats ends. The results will be announced on May 4 after the counting of votes. Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and  Puducherry voted on April 9 in a single phase. Exit polls, however could not be released till all elections are concluded. With the West Bengal elections ending today, the exit polls will be announced by various TV channels and pollsters immediately following the polls.

Where to Watch Exit Poll Results

After the banends, exit polls will be published and announced on various media, including:

News channels (such as NewsX)

You Might Be Interested In

Polling agencies’ websites

Official social media pages of pollsters

Prominent polling agencies including Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, IPSOS and Today’s Chanakya.

NewsX website will also release various exit polls for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Timing of Exit Poll and Election Commission Ban

According to the EC, exit polls will only be public after 6:30 PM on April 29, after the West Bengal elections are over.

ECI has put in place a “silence period” barring the publication or carrying out of any voter surveys from 7:00 AM on April 9 to 6:30 PM on April 29.

The government had said that anyone found violating the rules will be punishable with imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both.

West Bengal Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)

The elections are being held in two phases. The first phase was held on April 23 and the second phase is currently going on April 29. The West Bengal Exit Poll will come out from various agencies today (April 29) at 6:30 pm. The votes will be counted on May 4.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021:

Date Polling Agency AITC+ BJP+ SM Others Lead Margin
29 Apr 2021 ABP News – C-Voter 152–164 109–121 14–25 31–55
29 Apr 2021 NK Digital Magazine 194 73 22 3 121
30 Apr – 1 May 2021 Ekhon Biswa Bangla Sangbad 217 63 8–12 2 154
30 Apr 2021 FAM Community 181 99 11 1 82
29 Apr 2021 DB Live 154–169 94–109 24–34 0–1 45–75
29 Apr 2021 Drishtibhongi 174 103 15 2 71
29 Apr 2021 Ground Zero Research 154–186 96–124 6–14 2–3 30–90
29 Apr 2021 IPSOS 158 115 19 43
29 Apr 2021 Today’s Chanakya 169–191 97–119 0–8 0–3 50–94
29 Apr 2021 ETG Research 164–176 105–115 10–15 0–1 49–71
29 Apr 2021 P-MARQ 152–172 112–132 10–20 20–60
29 Apr 2021 NEWSX – Polstrat 152–162 115–125 16–26 27–47
29 Apr 2021 TV9 Bharatvarsh – Polstrat 142–152 125–135 16–26 7–27
29 Apr 2021 India Today – Axis My India 130–156 134–160 0–2 0–1 Hung
29 Apr 2021 India TV – Peoples Pulse 64–88 173–192 7–12 85–128 (BJP+)
29 Apr 2021 Jan Ki Baat 104–121 162–185 3–9 58–64 (BJP+)
29 Apr 2021 Priyo Bandhu Media 82 187 22 1 105 (BJP+)
29 Apr 2021 Arambagh TV 84–119 159–192 11–20 40–108 (BJP+)
29 Apr 2021 Sudarshan News 97–104 170–180 6–10 1–3 66–83 (BJP+)
29 Apr 2021 The Enigmous 188 91 13 0 97

West Bengal Election Final Results 2021:

Alliance / Party Seats Won Vote Share Total Seats
AITC+ (TMC Alliance) 217 47.94% 294
BJP+ (NDA in WB) 77 38.13% 294
SM (INC + Left + ISF) 1 ~5–6% 294
Others 0 Remaining 294

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)

Tamil Nadu elections were held in one phase on April 23. Various agencies will release Tamil Nadu Exit Poll today (April 29) after 6:30 pm. The results will be counted on May 4. 

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2021:

Date Polling Agency SPA (DMK+) NDA (AIADMK+) Others Lead Margin
29 Apr 2021 Republic TV – CNX 160–170 58–68 0–8 92–112
29 Apr 2021 ABP / Times Now – C-Voter 160–172 58–70 0–9 90–114
29 Apr 2021 India Today – Axis My India 175–195 38–54 1–7 121–157
29 Apr 2021 India Ahead – P-MARQ 165–190 40–65 2–9 100–150
29 Apr 2021 News24 – Today’s Chanakya 164–186 46–68 0–6 96–140
29 Apr 2021 TV9 – Polstrat 143–153 75–85 2–12 58–78
29 Apr 2021 Shining India News 147–177 59–81 0–2 66–118
29 Apr 2021 Patriotic Voter 153 74 7 72
29 Apr 2021 Democracy Times Network 181–193 44–52 1–3 129–149
29 Apr 2021 SPICK News – MCV Network 146 85 3 61
29 Apr 2021 Thanthi TV 133 68 65

Tamil Nadu Election Final Results 2021:

Alliance / Party Seats Won Vote Share Total Seats
SPA (DMK+ Alliance) 159 ~45.4% 234
NDA (AIADMK+ Alliance) 75 ~39.7% 234
Others 0 Remaining 234

Assam Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)

Assam went to elections in one phase on April 9. The Assam Exit Poll will be available from various organisations today (April 29) after 6:30 pm. The votes will be counted on May 4.

Assam Exit Poll Results 2021:

Date Polling Agency NDA Mahajot (Congress+) Others Lead Margin
29 Apr 2021 Republic – CNX 74–84 40–50 1–3 24–44
29 Apr 2021 India Today – Axis My India 75–85 40–50 1–4 25–45
29 Apr 2021 India News – Jan Ki Baat 70–81 45–55 0–1 15–36
29 Apr 2021 Sudarshan News 65–75 45–55 0–4 10–30
29 Apr 2021 ABP News – C-Voter 58–71 53–66 0–5 Hung
29 Apr 2021 News24 – Today’s Chanakya 70 56 0 14
29 Apr 2021 TV9 Bharatvarsh – Polstrat 59–69 55–65 1–3 Hung
29 Apr 2021 Times Now – C-Voter 65 59 2 6
29 Apr 2021 Pratidin Time 67 59 0–4 8
29 Apr 2021 India Ahead – P-MARQ 62–70 56–64 0–4 Hung

Assam Election Final Results 2021:

Alliance / Party Seats Won Vote Share Total Seats
NDA (BJP+ Alliance) 75 ~44.5% 126
Mahajot (Congress+ Alliance) 50 ~43.9% 126
Others 1 Remaining 126

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)

The elections in Puducherry took place in a single phase on April 9, and the counting will be on May 4. Puducherry Exit Poll will be conducted by various polling agencies today (April 29) after 6:30 pm.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2021:

Date Polling Agency NDA UPA Others Lead Margin
29 Apr 2021 Republic TV – CNX 16–20 11–13 5–7
29 Apr 2021 Patriotic Voter 18 12 6
29 Apr 2021 ABP News – C-Voter 19–23 6–10 1–2 9–17

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Final Results 2021:

Alliance / Party Seats Won Vote Share Total Seats
NDA (AINRC + BJP + Allies) 16 ~45% 30
UPA (INC + DMK + Allies) 14 ~43% 30
Others 0 Remaining 30

Kerala Exit Poll Today (29th April, 2026)

These elections have been conducted in one phase on April 9. Kerala Exit Polls will be released by several organisations today (April 29) after 6:30 pm. The counting will be held on May 4.

Date Polling Agency LDF UDF NDA Others Lead Margin
29 Apr 2021 India News iTV – Jan Ki Baat 64–76 61–71 2–4 Hung
29 Apr 2021 Patriotic Voter 84–92 45–51 2–4 0–1 14–22
29 Apr 2021 India Today – Axis My India 104–120 20–36 0–2 0–2 34–50
29 Apr 2021 Manorama News – VMR 68–78 59–70 0–2 0–1 Hung
29 Apr 2021 News24 – Today’s Chanakya 93–111 26–44 0–6 0–2 23–41
29 Apr 2021 DB Live 54–61 74–80 2–7 4–10 (UDF+)
29 Apr 2021 Reporter TV – P-MARQ 72–79 60–66 0–3 0–1 2–8
29 Apr 2021 Republic – CNX 72–80 58–64 1–5 2–9
29 Apr 2021 Sudarshan News 70–80 59–65 2–6 1–3 Hung
29 Apr 2021 Times Now / ABP – C-Voter 71–77 62–68 0–2 1–7
29 Apr 2021 TV9 Bharatvarsh – Polstrat 70–80 59–69 0–2 Hung

Kerala Final Results 2021

Alliance / Party Seats Won Vote Share Total Seats
LDF (Left Democratic Front) 99 ~45.4% 140
UDF (United Democratic Front) 41 ~39.5% 140
NDA (BJP Alliance) 0 ~12.4% 140
Others 0 Remaining 140

What is an Exit Poll?

Exit polls are forecasts of the election results by polling agencies, based on data collected from voters right after they vote.

Participants are typically asked who they have voted for and demographic information like age, sex and residential community. This information is used to analyse voting patterns and changes in opinion.

These polls are conducted outside polling stations using a questionnaire, which may include close-ended questions to expedite responses. 

While commonly used, exit polls have been criticised for their reliability in past elections.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

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