Rohit Sharma Injury News: Will The Former Mumbai Indians Captain Play in MI vs SRH at Wankhede? | Today IPL Match

The most talked-about topic ahead of the Mumbai Indians’ pivotal match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday is Rohit Sharma’s availability. The seasoned opener is still not totally recovered from his hamstring injury. Rohit, who hasn’t played since April 12, is still unlikely to start in the match at Wankhede. Although the former captain’s frequent batting in the nets has been encouraging, the team management is unlikely to take any chances until he is totally fit. The Mumbai Indians’ campaign has been a stop-start, and his absence has been felt strongly.

With seven games remaining and 14 points still up for grabs, their fate is still in their own hands at the midway point, but their performances thus far have left little room for error. This season, Michigan has been both hot and cold—more chilly than hot. The stats show their difficulties, and Rohit’s absence has made matters worse.

IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma play in MI vs SRH?

Rohit Sharma has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the 12th of April. The former Mumbai Indians skipper injured his hamstring while playing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. His absence at the top of the order has dried up the runs for the five-time champions, while at the same time forcing MI to rethink their combinations. In tonight’s game, Rohit Sharma looks unlikely to play a part as the Hardik Pandya-led side would want to ensure full fitness before they rush the experienced opening batter.

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MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma’s absence felt within the Mumbai Indians camp

The Mumbai Indians have scored the fewest runs (1,173) of any team in the league, and also have the lowest Powerplay returns (366). The batting unit has consistently struggled to set the tone without Rohit at the top to offer steadiness or early momentum. The lineup as a whole is inconsistent. Their top run scorer, Tilak Varma, is still not among the top scorers in the competition. Hardik Pandya and Sherfane Rutherford have also experienced dry spells, and Suryakumar Yadav, who excelled the previous season, has had trouble finding rhythm.

MI vs SRH: Who will replace Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma has missed three games so far. The right-handed batter was replaced by Quinton de Kock, but that meant a change in the overseas player combination. The Mumbai Indians think-tank then dropped Ryan Rickelton to get in Danish Malewar, an Indian option. However, that experiment failed with the Indian batter managing only two runs across two innings. With Mitchell Santner being ruled out and Will Jacks expected to return to the playing XI, one of the options that MI has is to get the English all-rounder right at the top of the order to open the innings. With Jacks opening the innings alongside de Kock or Rickelton, it presents the Mumbai Indians to get Trent Boult back in the playing XI to provide some much-needed support to Jasprit Bumrah.

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