MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Return to Mumbai Indians Playing XI at Wankhede? Check H2H, Predicted Playing XIs And More

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Five-time champions once again find themselves in the basement of the points table. Mumbai Indians are languishing at ninth place in the IPL 2026 standings after suffering their fifth loss of the season in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings. MI lost the high-stakes encounter at the Wankhede Stadium by 103 runs. With the massive loss in the last game, the Hardik Pandya-led side is reportedly set to make multiple changes for their game against SRH tonight. It is yet another home game, and yet another chance for the hosts to gain some momentum, having already played half of their league games. Former skipper Rohit Sharma, who has missed the last three games for MI, reportedly could come back in the side.

MI vs SRH: Will Rohit Sharma play today’s IPL 2026 match?

As the Mumbai Indians get ready for their upcoming match against SRH, the uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma’s homecoming still hangs over them. Due to a hamstring injury he sustained earlier in the IPL 2026 season, the franchise legend has already missed the last three games; however, it is unclear whether he will be available for future games. It looks like the choice about his return will be made at the last minute. An internal team source gave a quick update on the situation, according to a PTI report, saying, “Rohit has continued to progress, but any call on his involvement in Wednesday’s game will be taken at the toss.”

MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians struggle at the top of the order

Since Rohit Sharma’s injury, a huge void has been left at the top of the order. The five-time champions have struggled for consistency in the last three games. Quinton de Kock, apart from a century, has failed to make an impact. The left-handed South African batter has scored 20 runs from two innings since his hundred. Meanwhile, Danish Malewar, partnering de Kock at the top of the order, has scored 2 and 0 in his two innings. If Rohit does make it back to the top of the order, both these players could be dropped for the former MI skipper and Ryan Rickelton.

MI vs SRH: Will Jacks return to action after T20 World Cup

Will Jacks, after lighting up the T20 World Cup 2026, where he powered England to the semi-final, is set to make it back to action after almost two months. He will be playing his first game since the semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium. With his arrival, MI’s chance of winning will certainly be increased. The English all-rounder could replace Sherfane Rutherford. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner, who suffered an injury in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings has been ruled out of the season and has been replaced by Keshav Maharaj in the squad.

MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Krish Bharat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah; Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar

MI vs SRH: What is the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record?

Category Mumbai Indians (MI) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Matches Played 25 25 Won 15 10 Lost 10 15 No Result 0 0

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