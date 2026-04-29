Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win MS vs HYK, Eliminator 1 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: It is Eliminator 1 from the Pakistan Super League and Multan Sultans will be taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen. It is a crucial playoff fixture from PSL 2026 where both teams have an opportunity to take a lead in the head-to-head record. In two games between these two teams, both the Sultans and the Kingsmen have won once each. However, the past meetings might not matter as much as it is a do-or-die clash tonight. A loss would mean the end of a gruelling season for either of the teams. Meanwhile, a win would take a team to Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United. HYK start as favourites in the Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction.

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is thought to have a batting-friendly pitch. With an average first-innings score of about 184 runs, the surface typically promotes high-scoring games. It usually favors aggressive shot-making for batsmen, making scoring simpler. The pitch, however, can occasionally present difficulties since it maintains a competitive balance between bat and ball while providing strong bounce and pace.

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Josh Philippe (wk), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner (C), Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Ismail, PM Siddle, Mohammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Wasim

Hyderabad Kingsmen Predicted Playing XI: Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hassan Khan

MS vs HYK, PSL 2026: Match Information

Match Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, Eliminator 1 Date Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (PKT) 7:30 PM (IST) Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Toss Prediction: How Will Toss Impact Today’s PSL 2026 Match?

In Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen game, as two evenly matched sides meet, toss could have a major impact in the result of tonight’s game. The two teams finished the league season on third and fourth position on the points table. With a batting-friendly pitch expected at Gaddafi Stadium, the team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first. However, at the same time given it is a high-pressure game, there is a school of though that dictates that the team would want to put runs on the board.

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today in PSL 2026?

Hyderabad Kingsmen will start as favourites in the Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Eliminator 1 clash. Given their form leading up to this game, the Marnus Labuschagne-led side have won five of their last six games. In their last clash against Rawalpindiz, Kingsmen needed a big win to qualify and they defeated the Pindiz by 108 runs to register an emphatic victory.

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK)

Also Read: BAN vs NZ 2nd T20I Chattogram Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport After Toss Delay? Check Current Weather